US News and World Report
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
US News and World Report
Biden to Visit IBM Facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said. Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
US News and World Report
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
US News and World Report
Biden Stands Apart From Trump
As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
US News and World Report
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
US News and World Report
Factbox-New Treatments Hold Promise of Slowing Kidney Damage
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - New breakthrough drugs that tackle obesity and kidney damage could make a dent in the $50 billion U.S. dialysis market. The following are facts about the new treatment options and what role they play in slowing the gradual progression of chronic kidney disease that can end in renal failure.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
US News and World Report
German Police See State Actor Role in Nord Stream Blasts as Probable - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BKA federal police assumes explosions in the Nord Stream pipelines last week were "a targeted act of sabotage" and said it is probable that state actors were involved, the Spiegel weekly reported, citing a letter to industry representatives. The BKA said in the letter that it...
US News and World Report
UBS Credit Default Swaps Hit Decade High After Credit Suisse Blow Out
LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Swiss lender UBS rose to a decade high on Monday after peer Credit Suisse was caught in the market spotlight amid concerns about its ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital. UBS five-year credit default swaps...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Venezuela's Opposition Seeks U.S. Consultations on Chevron License
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido asked the United States for details of Chevron Corp's expanded license request to operate in the South American country, according to a letter sent to a senior U.S. official on Monday that also asked to be consulted before any U.S. decisions. Guaido's team...
US News and World Report
Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
US News and World Report
WTO Warns 'Darkened' Trade Outlook Could Deteriorate Further
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise...
"It's Not Made To Be Good, It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
US News and World Report
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
US News and World Report
Brazil Election: Lula Has 51% of Voter Support Versus 43% for Bolsonaro, Poll Finds
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a clear lead over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, a poll showed on Wednesday, as the candidates scrambled to win over voters ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff. The survey by IPEC taken over the three days since...
US News and World Report
Biden Disappointed by 'Shortsighted' OPEC+ Cut, More SPR Releases Possible
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut, the White House said on Wednesday. The Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ cartel at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored...
US News and World Report
Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
