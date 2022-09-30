ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden to Visit IBM Facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday

(Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said. Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
US News and World Report

Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
Biden Stands Apart From Trump

Biden Stands Apart From Trump

As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Factbox-New Treatments Hold Promise of Slowing Kidney Damage

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - New breakthrough drugs that tackle obesity and kidney damage could make a dent in the $50 billion U.S. dialysis market. The following are facts about the new treatment options and what role they play in slowing the gradual progression of chronic kidney disease that can end in renal failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

UBS Credit Default Swaps Hit Decade High After Credit Suisse Blow Out

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Swiss lender UBS rose to a decade high on Monday after peer Credit Suisse was caught in the market spotlight amid concerns about its ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital. UBS five-year credit default swaps...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Venezuela's Opposition Seeks U.S. Consultations on Chevron License

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido asked the United States for details of Chevron Corp's expanded license request to operate in the South American country, according to a letter sent to a senior U.S. official on Monday that also asked to be consulted before any U.S. decisions. Guaido's team...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos

Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

WTO Warns 'Darkened' Trade Outlook Could Deteriorate Further

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Biden Disappointed by 'Shortsighted' OPEC+ Cut, More SPR Releases Possible

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut, the White House said on Wednesday. The Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ cartel at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

