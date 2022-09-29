Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
Student reportedly brings airsoft gun to Harlem Middle School
A student was charged Monday after an investigation revealed he had brought an airsoft gun to Harlem Middle School and showed it to other students.
WRDW-TV
Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
Georgia man ‘happy to be arrested’ for pleasuring himself in his car
A man literally got what he was asking for when he was arrested Thursday afternoon for pleasuring himself in his car in a Martinez shopping center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
wgac.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Man Hit By Vehicle In Augusta
Law enforcement continues to investigate a vehicle verses pedestrian accident that happened on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to our news partner WJBF, a man was struck by a vehicle after he made an attempt to cross Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road. You can read the full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
WRDW-TV
I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta
A man is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in Augusta Monday morning.
WRDW-TV
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta saw two fatal shootings within 12 hours as the CSRA continues to battle a surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 40 lives since spring. The victim in the latest shooting was 17 years old. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Friday to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
WRDW-TV
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
wgac.com
Woman Found Shot In Downtown Augusta
According to our news partner WJBF, a woman was found shot in downtown Augusta. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 56 year old Kimberly Harris-Opoku died at the scene. It happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue on Thursday night. According to the Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
Local mentor encourages young men to leave a life of crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to a local mentor who says he knows what it’s like to get caught up in a life of crime. He also says teenagers and other young people still have a chance to turn their lives around, as he did. Born and raised...
Catalytic converter thefts rising again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
WRDW-TV
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
Woman found shot at 12th Street intersection dies
A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.
Comments / 0