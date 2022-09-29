ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

Law Enforcement Investigating Man Hit By Vehicle In Augusta

Law enforcement continues to investigate a vehicle verses pedestrian accident that happened on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to our news partner WJBF, a man was struck by a vehicle after he made an attempt to cross Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road. You can read the full...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Woman Found Shot In Downtown Augusta

According to our news partner WJBF, a woman was found shot in downtown Augusta. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 56 year old Kimberly Harris-Opoku died at the scene. It happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue on Thursday night. According to the Richmond County...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local mentor encourages young men to leave a life of crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to a local mentor who says he knows what it’s like to get caught up in a life of crime. He also says teenagers and other young people still have a chance to turn their lives around, as he did. Born and raised...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Catalytic converter thefts rising again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
DENMARK, SC

