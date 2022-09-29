Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Is “Inspired” By Married Friends: “Pressure’s On Pardi”
She joked that her friends were “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”. Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against Normani
The “Surprise” songstress admitted that, although she thinks there’s room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani’s chest. Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New Album
Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever. Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Goes Live After Fighting With Blueface & Almost Getting Arrested
Chrisean accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s daughter and talked to his mom during the live stream. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch
Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair
Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Post About Rihanna Considering Him As Super Bowl Halftime Guest
Kanye’s encouraging some Super Bowl rumors. All eyes have been on Rihanna since she confirmed that she would be performing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The internet has been abuzz about the news, and speculation of new music from RiRi has abounded. Other speculation has centered around...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 On Clubhouse
Wack accused 21 Savage of being an informant in the YSL RICO case. Last week, Wack 100 hopped on Clubhouse, the social audio app, and got some things off his chest. He alleged that rapper, 21 Savage, was to blame for the artists in Atlanta getting sent to jail. He...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Announces “good kid m.A.A.d city” 10-Year Anniversary Edition
Kendrick Lamar’s debut album turns 10 on October 22nd. Kendrick Lamar is readying a special release to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. In honor of the milestone, a special vinyl reissue of the project will drop, along with an all-black reimagination of the original cover. The limited edition release will also include translucent black vinyl.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery
The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Previews “Gotta Move On (Remix)” Featuring Yung Miami
Yung Miami responded to the clip as she noticed “papi” was smiling when her verse started. They have defined their relationship in a way that suits them well and it looks like Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have made magic in the studio. This is a pair that, when rumors first rose about a romance, people saw as an unlikely match. However, they’ve been going strong for some time and the jet-setting, luxury gift-giving, and public displays of affection won’t be slowing anytime soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Encourages Gunna Over The Phone
Gunna says this entire ordeal is a part of his journey, allowing him to refocus. Since being arrested on RICO charges, rapper Gunna has received an abundance of love from his peers. Last week, Kim Kardashian, known for getting a few people out of jail, advocated for the artist’s release....
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Apologizes To PNB Rock’s Girlfriend: “I Was Angry At That Moment”
Kodak Black apologizes to PNB Rock’s girlfriend. PNB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, faced tons of backlash following his death last month. Many, including the police, suspected that a geotag on her Instagram post led culprits to their location. However, recent developments reveal that the individuals allegedly involved in the killing didn’t depend on her social media posts to track down the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fredo Bang Advocates For YSL With “Free Thug” EP
Fredo Bang, born Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, has been remarkably consistent this year. From singles to features, the Baton Rouge native has managed to keep his fans entertained throughout 2022, and he is not done yet. On Friday, September 30, Fredo dropped his EP entitled “Free Thug.” The project’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With “Hocus Pocus 2” Halloween Date Night
If there’s one thing MTS loves, it’s Halloween. Now that they’ve been in a relationship together for some time, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine know exactly how to keep each other happy, whether that be with sultry Sailor Moon costumes or all-out Halloween-themed date nights in celebration of the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Baby Mama Blasts Rapper After Call Out In “$$$”
Raven Tatum gave explosive details about the two’s relationship. Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Accused Of Trying To Get Radio Host Removed From Interview: “You Ain’t Gonna B. Simone Me”
Chicago’s WCGI host Kendra G claims DaniLeigh tried to have her removed from an interview. DaniLeigh’s alleged attempt at removing a radio host from an interview backfired on her after the segment was nixed entirely. Chicago’s 107.5 WCGI host Kendra G aired out DaniLeigh for trying to have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Asks Fans If He Should Perform R. Kelly Collab
He’s leaving this controversial choice up to the public. In the past, he has stated that he has separated the man from the music when it comes to R. Kelly, but this time around, Bow Wow is taking things straight to the fans. Back in Spring 2021, Bow emphasized that his former collaborator’s legal woes weren’t his concern, as he could only speak on Kelly’s contributions to music.
Comments / 0