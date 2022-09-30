Many things are on your plate if you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. On top of not feeling your best, there are a lot of doctor visits to attend, events to plan, and a baby room to set up. You also have to get expensive supplies. Baby supplies are not cheap. Those diapers are arguably one of the most expensive yet most frequently used items you need. Aside from that, you have a whole host of other things you need to get, from cribs and tubs to onesies and bottles. If you’re looking for a little relief, follow along for information on how to get free baby supplies.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO