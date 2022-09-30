ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
intheknow.com

Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
wonderbaby.org

9 Best Toddler Puzzles of 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Puzzles are fantastic educational games for toddlers that help them develop in many ways, including gross and fine motor skills, literacy, speech, and so much more. There are many types of puzzles on the market to...
Apartment Therapy

This Was One of The First Things I Did After Moving Into My New Home

Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
msn.com

Get Free Baby Supplies

Many things are on your plate if you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. On top of not feeling your best, there are a lot of doctor visits to attend, events to plan, and a baby room to set up. You also have to get expensive supplies. Baby supplies are not cheap. Those diapers are arguably one of the most expensive yet most frequently used items you need. Aside from that, you have a whole host of other things you need to get, from cribs and tubs to onesies and bottles. If you’re looking for a little relief, follow along for information on how to get free baby supplies.
