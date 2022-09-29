Most members of NATO have voiced support for Ukraine’s future entry into the alliance, but it is unlikely that its accession will occur during the war. The leaders of nine NATO nations in Eastern Europe published a joint statement announcing their support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, two days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to apply for “fast-track” entry into the trans-Atlantic military alliance.

