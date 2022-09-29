Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
nationalinterest.org
Nine NATO Countries Back Fast-Track Membership for Ukraine
Most members of NATO have voiced support for Ukraine’s future entry into the alliance, but it is unlikely that its accession will occur during the war. The leaders of nine NATO nations in Eastern Europe published a joint statement announcing their support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, two days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to apply for “fast-track” entry into the trans-Atlantic military alliance.
nationalinterest.org
Brazil Election: Lula Defeats Bolsonaro in First Round
With nearly all electoral districts reporting, Lula received 48.3 percent of the vote, while Bolsonaro trailed with 43.2 percent. Brazilian voters chose Luis Inacio “Lula” da Silva, the country’s president from 2003 to 2010, over Brazil’s incumbent leader, controversial right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, following the first round of the country's most recent presidential election on Sunday.
