Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Announces New Gangsta Grillz Album ‘SNOFALL’ with DJ Drama
Jeezy and DJ Drama are teaming up once again for a Gangsta Grillz project, and this time, it’s a studio album. When the “Snofall” commercial aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards and posted on social media, it wasn’t clear if it’s a song or album but in a press release, it’s now confirmed that it’s a full album that is releasing on October 21. Don Cannon seems to be involved heavily on it as well.
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch The Video For Freddie Gibbs’ ‘Dark Hearted’
The production list on Freddie Gibbs’ new album $oul $old $eparately is insane – DJ Dahi, The Alchemist, Madlib and Jake One all appear – but many people’s favourite beat surprisingly came from James Blake. He produced ‘Dark Hearted‘ which, as the name implies, is a dark, moody instrumental that Gibbs gets introspective on.
hiphop-n-more.com
Janet Jackson To Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of ‘The Velvet Rope’ Feat. 10 Bonus Tracks
Janet Jackson will release a new Deluxe Edition of her sixth full-length album, The Velvet Rope on October 7, 2022, exactly 25 years after the original 1997 release date. The special edition comprises sought-after B-sides and remixes, including two rarities, ‘Accept Me’ and ‘God’s Stepchild’ among the 10 bonus tracks that are now hitting streaming platforms for the first time. Additionally, the compilation includes a number of remixes that were previously exclusively included on CD singles.
RELATED PEOPLE
hiphop-n-more.com
Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard Release New Song ‘My Friends’ Feat. Lil Durk — Listen
Most new music will drop tomorrow night, but out of nowhere today, we get a taste of what we can expect from an upcoming collaboration album between Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard. The pair have released a new single called ‘My Friends’ which features a verse from Lil Durk. It’s a fun record that sounds like just what you’d expect and want from this trio. You can watch the lyric video below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, M.O.P. & More Perform Hits At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When these award shows happen, it’s always great to see homage being paid to those that paved the way for what we love today. A few hours ago at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, there was an 11 minute performance where legend after legend took the stage to perform some of their biggest songs.
hiphop-n-more.com
Creative Director Of Supreme Calls Out Kanye West, Says He Insulted Virgil Abloh Before & After His Death
Kanye West’s name has already been in the headlines a lot this week. First, nearly 40 records of his hit the internet. Then, he debuted a shirt that said “WHITE LIVES MATTER” on the back as part of YZYSZN9, where he was pictured alongside Candace Owens. Then this morning, he took to Instagram to say that Black Lives Matter is “a scam” and that we should thank him for it being over. Now, he’s finally being called out for some of his antics.
hiphop-n-more.com
30+ Kanye West Songs Leak Feat. Drake, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper & More
In the last few hours, nearly 3 dozen Kanye West records have hit the internet. Leaks aren’t new to Ye at all. In June, his reference track for Travis Scott’s ‘SKELETONS’ surfaced online. Before that, a bunch of records from scrapped albums have leaked too. But a massive leak like this is unprecedented for Ye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Ari Lennox – ‘POF’
Ari Lennox finally dropped her album age/sex/location last month and fans have been enjoying it, calling it worth the wait. You can stream it here. The album’s intro is a song called ‘POF’ (which stands for ‘Plenty Of Fish’) and it features some J. Cole vocals in the background. This afternoon, it gets the visual treatment. The video features a cameo from TDE’s Isaiah Rashad. Watch it below.
Plastic Mermaids: ‘The concept of what a band should be is a bit stifling’
Plastic Mermaids play gigs with two goals in mind. “We want people to dance and cry,” says guitarist Chris Newnham. “I like to think the music we make is quite emotive so hopefully someone feels something listening to it,” Douglas Richards, the main vocalist and de facto frontman identifiable by his baby-pink bowl cut, adds. His brother and bandmate Jamie, sums it up nicely: “We just want people not to be bored.” The group can rest easy knowing the word “bored” has likely never been associated with their music. Eccentric and shifting, psychedelic and euphoric – these are the words...
hiphop-n-more.com
Joey Badass Performs ‘Head High’ at BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch
Joey Badass put up a solid performance on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage tonight. The New York rapper performed ‘Head High’ for the live audience, one of the standout songs on his latest album 2000. On the heartfelt track, Joey reflects on the value of life, after losing several people close to him, dropping names like XXXTENTACION and Capital Steez.
hiphop-n-more.com
Tory Lanez, Freddie Gibbs & Kid Cudi’s First Week Sales Projections
A bunch of hip hop releases happened this past week but not everybody sells like Bad Bunny. The Latin superstar is set to go number 1 on the charts again this week with his album Un Verano Sin Ti, looking at another 84k copies moved. As far as the hip hop releases are concerned, Tory Lanez’ Sorry 4 What is expected to be the top debut around #11 with 22.5k copies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hiphop-n-more.com
Styles P Announces He’s Retiring From Solo Career Next Year, Stepping Away From ‘Juices For Life’
Styles P has taken to Instagram to make two colossal announcements about his life and career. The first of those is that next year, after he releases a final two solo albums, he will be retiring from his solo career. He does mention that he will still contribute to records with Kiss and Sheek and do features here and there if he feels like it, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll consistently get music from him after 2023.
hiphop-n-more.com
Pusha T & No Malice Reunite for BET Hip Hop Awards Performance: Watch
Pusha T and No Malice delivered a surprise performance as a duo on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage on Tuesday night. When The Clipse performed on ‘Punch Bowl’ for Nigo’s I Know NIGO album earlier this year, it was their first appearance since 2009. The duo got together again on Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry, for the song ‘I Pray For You’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million and That He’s a “Fake Pastor”
The back & forth between Diddy and Mase continues. Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning on Power 105 to talk about a range of topics. One of the discussions that the hosts were eager to have is about the allegation that he owes Mase money for unpaid royalties while he was signed with Bad Boy Records.
Comments / 0