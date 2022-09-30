Kanye West’s name has already been in the headlines a lot this week. First, nearly 40 records of his hit the internet. Then, he debuted a shirt that said “WHITE LIVES MATTER” on the back as part of YZYSZN9, where he was pictured alongside Candace Owens. Then this morning, he took to Instagram to say that Black Lives Matter is “a scam” and that we should thank him for it being over. Now, he’s finally being called out for some of his antics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO