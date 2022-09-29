(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO