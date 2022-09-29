ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022

(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon

MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
PRINCETON, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1

Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident

KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
KING CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 - 9

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
TRENTON, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

The living history of tobacco near Weston

Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
WESTON, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...

