kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022
(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Truck driver killed on I-435 in Johnson County was from Missouri, Shawnee police said
The truck driver killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 435 in Johnson County has been identified as a 50-year-old from Holden, Missouri. Cheryl Wilson, the driver of a commercial dump truck, was killed in the rollover crash, Shawnee police said in an update Saturday. Officers were called in response...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident
KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
mycameronnews.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 - 9
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
kttn.com
Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street
Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
plattecountycitizen.com
The living history of tobacco near Weston
Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places
Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
kttn.com
Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial
Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel. Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts. Nelson reached a plea agreement in the...
