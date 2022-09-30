Read full article on original website
Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now
Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
Can you paint a tiled floor? Tips and advice from experts in-the-know
If you're anything like us, painting your floor tiles is probably a thought that's crossed your mind at least once. Whether you want to elevate your existing bathroom or kitchen tiles or you just fancy injecting a bit of color into your space, painting your tiles seems like a far easier, cheaper and more convenient option than having your floor completely resurfaced.
Pigment pairing: how to make restful schemes with uplifting shades explained by our color expert
It takes a deft hand to be able to play with a color palette as strong as this one, in this living room designed by the studio Kingston Lafferty. Vibrant greens sit next to a burgundy table, a blue rug, a yellow side table. There is no rest for the eye, yet somehow, the overall effect is somewhat...soothing?
How do you zone a room with color? 10 genius ideas that will make open concept feel cozier
Trying to create a sense of order within a busy space that performs multiple roles can be tricky – especially in a post-lockdown world where the home functions as a place for living, working and socializing. Color is an effective tool for creating a sense of structure and organization.
11 DIY room dividers to try that mean you won't need to build walls to create a private sanctuary
Is your home short on square footage? Budget on the slim side? This roundup of our favorite DIY room dividers will provide the inspiration you need to optimize the space you do have without compromising on style. Room dividers are a great way to compartmentalize concept living and create a...
How to paint a dining table - 3 simple steps to update this centerpiece of your home
Knowing how to paint a dining table is a relatively simple task but there is a process to follow if you want to guarantee a good outcome. Rather than going straight in and sploshing on your favorite shade (tempting but unwise), having the patience to prep properly will be richly rewarded with a beautiful centrepiece for your dining room.
Will the metaverse influence how we decorate our homes? It already is, say some experts...
The metaverse, so far, has largely sat in my consciousness alongside cryptocurrency and NFTs. It's something that I know is happening in the background and that many people are incredibly passionate about, but if you were to ask me what it's really about, I couldn't tell you. However, recently my...
What is a smart heating system? Explained - the way to save money and the environment, from home
A smart heating system is fast becoming more popular than ever as it moves from tech luxury to life necessity. The face of these systems is a smart thermostat, which you may have already seen in the form of the Google Nest Thermostat above, or other variants – as more companies jump on the smart home heating bandwagon.
How many lights should you have in a living room? Designers agree that this number is the absolute minimum
How many lights is enough for a living room to feel relaxing and cozy? You're not the only one wondering. It's a fine line to walk - while you don't want your space to be overly bright, neither do you want a space that is poorly lit. Building a richly layered lighting scheme gives you the options to get it right, whatever you're using the space for.
This is how much money underfloor insulation could save on your energy bill
Saving money is the one thing on everybody's radar right now. As we approach the cold winter months and energy prices continue to soar, we're all looking for a few ways to cut costs on our heating bill this season. Let's face it, no amount of knitted jumpers and fluffy socks are going to keep you at a comfortable temperature, but one thing that can is effective insulation.
Our editor thinks John Pawson's Neuendorf is the best minimalist house in the world. Take a look inside
In the rugged red-earth landscape of southern Majorca, a world away from the beaches and bustle of Palma, there stands a pink-tinted building that has become an icon to students of architecture. But back in the late 1980s, this modern home told a different story. ‘Fellow expats used to travel to see our house as a form of entertainment,’ remembers owner Caroline Neuendorf. ‘They would make a day of it, coming to see this crazy house and laughing at how it didn’t even have furniture, blah blah blah…’
