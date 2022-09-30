In the rugged red-earth landscape of southern Majorca, a world away from the beaches and bustle of Palma, there stands a pink-tinted building that has become an icon to students of architecture. But back in the late 1980s, this modern home told a different story. ‘Fellow expats used to travel to see our house as a form of entertainment,’ remembers owner Caroline Neuendorf. ‘They would make a day of it, coming to see this crazy house and laughing at how it didn’t even have furniture, blah blah blah…’

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 16 HOURS AGO