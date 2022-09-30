ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now

Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
Can you paint a tiled floor? Tips and advice from experts in-the-know

If you're anything like us, painting your floor tiles is probably a thought that's crossed your mind at least once. Whether you want to elevate your existing bathroom or kitchen tiles or you just fancy injecting a bit of color into your space, painting your tiles seems like a far easier, cheaper and more convenient option than having your floor completely resurfaced.
How many lights should you have in a living room? Designers agree that this number is the absolute minimum

How many lights is enough for a living room to feel relaxing and cozy? You're not the only one wondering. It's a fine line to walk - while you don't want your space to be overly bright, neither do you want a space that is poorly lit. Building a richly layered lighting scheme gives you the options to get it right, whatever you're using the space for.
This is how much money underfloor insulation could save on your energy bill

Saving money is the one thing on everybody's radar right now. As we approach the cold winter months and energy prices continue to soar, we're all looking for a few ways to cut costs on our heating bill this season. Let's face it, no amount of knitted jumpers and fluffy socks are going to keep you at a comfortable temperature, but one thing that can is effective insulation.
Our editor thinks John Pawson's Neuendorf is the best minimalist house in the world. Take a look inside

In the rugged red-earth landscape of southern Majorca, a world away from the beaches and bustle of Palma, there stands a pink-tinted building that has become an icon to students of architecture. But back in the late 1980s, this modern home told a different story. ‘Fellow expats used to travel to see our house as a form of entertainment,’ remembers owner Caroline Neuendorf. ‘They would make a day of it, coming to see this crazy house and laughing at how it didn’t even have furniture, blah blah blah…’
