gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline
(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
Russia's Mauled Border Units Could Take Years to Recover: Finnish Official
Russian military units withdrawn from the country's frontier with Finland could take years to return to full strength following "severe casualties" in Ukraine, a senior diplomat has said, as Helsinki prepares to join the NATO alliance along with neighboring Sweden. Kai Sauer, the under-secretary of state for foreign and security...
BBC
Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv
If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
US News and World Report
Sweden Resumes Arms Exports to Turkey After NATO Membership Bid
OSLO/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) said on Friday reversed a ban against exporting military equipment to Turkey, following the Nordic country's decision to join the NATO military alliance and agreement to overcome Turkish objections. The Sweden and Finland sought membership to NATO earlier this year following Russia's...
Jewish sect members in dramatic breakout in Mexico
Twenty members of a Jewish sect escaped from detention in Mexico following a raid targeting the group, which is accused of drug trafficking and rape, an official said Friday. Twenty sect members were taken to a government-run shelter on September 23, after a raid by the Mexican authorities on the sect compound in the town of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state.
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro
Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority. That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians. Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.
Putin could launch attacks on West in SPACE says head of Britain's armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin
Vladimir Putin could launch attacks on the West in space, says head of armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The senior Royal Navy officer said Russia could attack America and European nations from the skies and just below the earth surface. Sir Tony told the Telegraph: 'It has capabilities in...
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
The president of the European Union's executive arm traveled Saturday to Bulgaria for the opening of a natural gas link between the country and Greece, emphasizing the EU’s determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports by. Speaking at a ceremony in Sofia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the pipeline as an important contribution to limiting opportunities for Russia to use its gas and oil reserves to blackmail or punish the EU. “This pipeline changes the energy security situation for Europe. This project means freedom,“ von der Leyen told an audience that included heads of state...
Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
'Brother, I could make a documentary': The evolution of baseball player departures from Cuba
From "defections" to "legal" exits, the exodus of baseball players from Cuba has seen many twists and turns as they try to reach the U.S. and MLB.
MLB・
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
France 24
‘They are still firing’: Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from counterattacks
Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono filed this report, which was translated by Gulliver Cragg.
abandonedspaces.com
The Demolition of Hamilton Palace Was a Huge Loss for Scottish National Heritage
Hamilton Palace was the largest non-royal country home in Scotland. It served as a home to the Hamilton family for centuries until poor financial and business decisions led to the entire structure being demolished. To this day, Hamilton Palace is still considered by many to be the greatest loss of national heritage in Scottish history.
U.K.・
International Business Times
Bomb Threat On Iran-China Passenger Flight; Pilot Refuses To Land In India
A plane from Iran flying to China was given the option to land in India after there were alerts of a bomb scare on the passenger flight. The Mahan Air flight (IRM081) had taken off from Tehran and was heading toward Guangzhou when officials in India received information of a bomb on the flight, NDTV reported.
US News and World Report
Latvia to Remain Russia's Critic as Prime Minister Wins Election
RIGA (Reuters) -The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results - with 96% of districts counted - mean Latvia should remain a...
BBC
Leeds: Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in city
An Indian technology company has announced plans to expand creating 1,000 new jobs in Leeds. West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she secured a multi million-pound investment with Mphasis to "triple its presence in the region". The global firm already has a 500-strong workforce in the city, having set up...
