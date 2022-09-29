ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Out 1-2 Weeks With Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced second-year forward Evan Mobley will be out for one to two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain. The Cavs had high hopes for the 20-year-old when they selected him third overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Much like the team itself, Mobley exceeded expectations in 2021-22.
NBA App GM Survey: Luka Doncic Wins 2022-23 MVP Award, Paolo Banchero to win ROY

After finishing fifth in MVP voting last season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the top choice among NBA general managers to win the award in 2022-23. In a survey of GMs across the league conducted by NBA.com's John Schuhmann, Doncic is the favorite for MVP with 48 percent of the vote. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second at 34 percent, followed by Joel Embiid (14 percent) and Stephen Curry (3 percent).
NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Says Campaign to Bring SuperSonics Back to Seattle Won't Stop

An NBA team is almost certainly coming back to Seattle. At some point. Hopefully. Shawn Kemp has no plans on resting until there's a formal announcement. “We’re not going to stop with the process here until we get the actual Sonics back,” the six-time All-Star told Law Murray of The Athletic. “We want the Sonics back, because the people in this community deserves that.”
Erik Spoelstra Voted Best HC over Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich in NBA App GM Survey

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat was overwhelmingly selected as the NBA's best head coach in an annual survey of the league's general managers. John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided a list of the top vote-getters from the GMs ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday:. Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat): 52...
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated

An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'

Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
Lakers-Pacers Staring Contest May Last at Least 20 Games

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) and Indiana Pacers (25-57) are both coming off down seasons, combining for fewer victories than the 64-win Phoenix Suns. With the 2022-23 season less than a few weeks away, the two franchises may be inextricably linked, patiently waiting for the other to fail. The Lakers'...
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue

Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
Warriors Fans, Kerr Celebrate 'Terrific' Patrick Baldwin Jr. After Dominant Game

The Golden State Warriors may have found another draft gem in Patrick Baldwin Jr. The rookie forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards in their second preseason matchup in Japan. Active on both ends of the floor, Baldwin also added a steal and a block, flashing the type of talent that made him a 5-star recruit coming out of high school.
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
