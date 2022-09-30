ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Albany Herald

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
HackerNoon

Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?

Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
The Independent

Voices: Black history is being made every single day – and it’s beautiful

October is Black History Month, first proposed by a Black educator in the US in the early 1970s and recognised in the 1980s in the UK. As a child, I knew the relevance of celebrating the significant events and pioneers that left an inscription in our history by making momentous changes.I was often filled with excitement to be given a platform to showcase Black history to others. I never questioned why Black history wasn’t taught in more of an in-depth way. On reflection, that’s the naivety of a child. But we all grow up, and with that, the little girl...
Harvard Crimson

How to Trauma Dump Responsibly

Libby E. Tseng ’24, a Crimson Editorial Comp Director, is an Integrative Biology concentrator in Pforzheimer House. I can picture it now. You and your best friend sit in a secluded corner of the dining hall, catching up between bites of Veritaffles, Red’s Best Catch, or some other HUDS classic. Maybe it’s midterm season, and the pile of papers or excess of exams has been gnawing away at your happiness. You start to rant about how hard life has been recently. Before you know it, the floodgates are open. That toxic thing your parents did or the unluckiest day of your life so far is unearthed. Seeing your friend’s shell-shocked stare and palpable discomfort, you realize that you just trauma-dumped.
