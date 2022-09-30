Read full article on original website
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Albany Herald
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
Pinterest ‘sorry’ after Molly Russell was sent email promoting ‘10 depression pins’ before death
Pinterest has apologised for sending Molly Russell emails such as “10 depression pins you might like” before the teenager’s death. Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety. Giving evidence during an inquest into the...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?
Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
What parents need to know about BeReal, Gen Z’s favorite social media app
What is the BeReal app? How does the BeReal app work? What is the point of the BeReal app?
Social media newcomer BeReal is forcing disrupters like TikTok into copycat mode, but now comes the hard part
Not long ago, TikTok was the only up-and-coming platform that had companies like Meta, Twitter and YouTube shaking in their Silicon Valley boots – so much so that both Instagram and YouTube “adopted” short-form video scrolling. But even though TikTok remains at the top of its game...
Voices: Black history is being made every single day – and it’s beautiful
October is Black History Month, first proposed by a Black educator in the US in the early 1970s and recognised in the 1980s in the UK. As a child, I knew the relevance of celebrating the significant events and pioneers that left an inscription in our history by making momentous changes.I was often filled with excitement to be given a platform to showcase Black history to others. I never questioned why Black history wasn’t taught in more of an in-depth way. On reflection, that’s the naivety of a child. But we all grow up, and with that, the little girl...
Is Tesla Making A Mistake Building Optimus To Resemble A Human? Ark Analyst And Elon Musk Weigh In
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on whether giving the automaker’s Optimus robot a human form was correct. What Happened: Musk’s comment came on Twitter and in response to a thread involving Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest analyst Brett Winton. Berkeley-based techie Mike Olson tweeted, “‘Humanoid’...
Harvard Crimson
How to Trauma Dump Responsibly
Libby E. Tseng ’24, a Crimson Editorial Comp Director, is an Integrative Biology concentrator in Pforzheimer House. I can picture it now. You and your best friend sit in a secluded corner of the dining hall, catching up between bites of Veritaffles, Red’s Best Catch, or some other HUDS classic. Maybe it’s midterm season, and the pile of papers or excess of exams has been gnawing away at your happiness. You start to rant about how hard life has been recently. Before you know it, the floodgates are open. That toxic thing your parents did or the unluckiest day of your life so far is unearthed. Seeing your friend’s shell-shocked stare and palpable discomfort, you realize that you just trauma-dumped.
