Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Reaction after Durham violence interrupter is shot dead in car at I-85 off-ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A memorial marks the spot on the Interstate 85 off-ramp onto Hillandale Road in Durham where Reshaun Cates was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, but they said it did not appear to be random.
WRAL
'You took everything': Mother of slain Durham man's child distraught after fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
cbs17
Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
WRAL
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh
On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man after chase in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies say they're looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
PHOTOS: Ian storm winds damage North Carolina Zoo, cleanup efforts close zoo for weekend
Much like many others in North Carolina, NC Zoo rangers find themselves cleaning and picking up debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
cbs17
Police identify 18-year-old killed in daytime Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s deadly Durham shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Quaron Zaffa, of Durham, was shot around 3:30 p.m. on Danube Lane near Lillington Drive. Zaffa and a woman, who had also been shot, were taken to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
WRAL
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
wfmynews2.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts: Burlington rallies around couple that lost everything
A couple recently moved from the Triad to Ft. Myers, Florida. Hurricane Ian destroyed everything they own.
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
cbs17
Teen in ‘serious condition’ after daytime Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, police say. On Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were in route,...
Comments / 5