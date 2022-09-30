Read full article on original website
We want your questions for the The Rings Of Power cast
If you’re a fan of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you should probably pay attention to what we’re about to say next. The stars of the Amazon Prime series will be dropping by The A.V. Club’s office New York this week, where they’ll answer questions from us—and from some fortunate fans.
Raising the stakes: the 25 best vampire TV shows, ranked
Vampires might have experienced an explosion in popularity in the mid-2000s, but they’ve always been lurking in the darkness. From the vampy (and campy) 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows to new series like Interview With The Vampire and Vampire Academy, the genre just won’t die. And there’s something for everyone, too: if you’re looking for steamy romance, True Blood has your back. Want some action, violence, and general debauchery? Try Preacher. Craving some totally irreverent, absurd comedy? What We Do In The Shadows is for you. If there’s one thing this list of the best vampire TV shows proves, it’s that vampires have been around forever—and they’re not going anywhere, even if we drive a wooden stake through their hearts.
Yes, House Of The Dragon’s Matthew Needham also sees the Larys/Varys comparisons
Spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for House Of The Dragon episode seven. History repeats itself on House Of The Dragon (or establishes itself, given Game Of Thrones takes place after HOTD). Targaryens ride dragons, would-be rulers battle for the Iron Throne, and sneaky dudes align themselves with potentially powerful women in an assortment of horrific ways. So it is with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), who may immediately remind you of Varys (Conleth Hill)—not just in name—and perhaps even more so with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).
Happy 60th birthday, James Bond: Ranking every 007 film, from Dr. No to No Time To Die
James Bond turns 60 on October 5, at least on film. The first Bond film, Dr. No, directed by Terence Young from the sixth novel in author Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series, arrived in theaters on this date in 1962. It gave the world an immediately iconic portrait of a debonair, dangerous superspy—and the world has either wanted him or wanted to be him ever since. Six decades later, Bond remains a cultural flashpoint, and it seems a day doesn’t go by without some morsel of information being meted out by the franchise’s longtime owners, the Broccoli family and their Eon Productions. And every time, media and fans gulp down the info like one of Bond’s famous martinis.
Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to star in HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
Since even before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was swept into theaters and onto HBO Max like so much sand, a spin-off prequel series for the streaming service called Dune: The Sisterhood has been in the works. Now, despite the fact that everything at HBO Max seems shakier than House Atreides control over the planet Arrakis, Dune: The Sisterhood is still moving forward and now has Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson on board as its stars.
Crew member says Dahmer—Monster set was "exhausting," caused "PTSD"
Netflix’s Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s eye-catching nature continues to prove a double-edged sword amidst new criticism from a production assistant who worked on the set. Kim Alsup calls Ryan Murphy’s limited series “one of the worst shows” she’s ever worked on—specifically, she tells The Los Angeles Times, as a Black woman.
Who is left for us to root for on House Of The Dragon?
We’re only seven episodes into House Of The Dragon and so far we’ve lost just about every character worth cheering for. Some of them were introduced and almost immediately killed off, some were with us from the beginning but barely got any consideration before being rudely dispatched. And the characters we were supposed to like are the ones doing the dispatching. This duality may be a trademark of George R.R. Martin’s work, but even on Game Of Thrones, there was always someone you wanted to see prevail, whether it was Tyrion, Arya, Jon, Daenerys, Brienne, or someone else. We haven’t really gotten characters like that in the new show, and it’s kind of a bummer.
Oh baby, we hear Paramount Plus has officially picked up that Frasier reboot
It’s happening, Crane-heads and Frasier-fanatics! Deadline says Paramount+ has officially picked up the long-in-the-works Frasier reboot, which apparently hadn’t been a sure-thing up until now despite the fact that Paramount+ has been talking about it for over a year. We know the show will be about Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier living in a different city and working with a new cast of characters, but that’s about all we know.
Barry Keoghan shares the unsolicited The Batman audition tape that got him cast as its Joker
In August of 2020, we heard that Barry Keoghan had been cast as some cop in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, an obvious-in-retrospect bit of subterfuge to hide the fact that he would really be making a cameo in the film as the Joker… and then almost his entire appearance was cut out. But Reeves was so happy with his work that he later released an extended clip of Keoghan’s Joker talking to Robert Pattinson’s Batman—but not before insisting that he was just throwing in a big character cameo and not necessarily teasing what might happen in a The Batman sequel.
A24 “ignored” Barbarian, so the hyped merch makers at Disney put it out
This article discusses the plot of Barbarian. There’s no shortage of original horror movies this year, and A24 has put out the lion’s share of the most anticipated. Between the release of the first two installments in Ti West’s X trilogy, which includes X and Pearl, A24 released Bodies Bodies Bodies and Men. And while those scored well with critics—and received positive to very positive reviews from our humble website—they failed to drive the kind of sleeper success as Barbarian.
Hiam Abbass avoided horror movies before Hellraiser: "I come from a background... with a lot of fearful things"
Everyone starts somewhere. Although Succession star Hiam Abbass may be trying her hand at a new kind of terror in Hulu’s Hellraiser remake, the horror genre is still a largely new world for her. In a new interview with The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist, the Palestinian actor says that she avoided horror films for much of her life due to discomfort with the subject material.
David Harbour’s Santa has a machine gun, ho ho ho, in this trailer for Violent Night
If you hear “David Harbour plays Santa in a movie called Violent Night,” you might think “slasher movie” or “some kind of edgelord adventure like Mel Gibson’s Fatman.” Those seem like obvious choices, but really, director Tommy Wirkola (of Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) seems to have somehow found an even more obvious choice—one so obvious that we feel like fools for not guessing it in the first place. See, Violent Night isn’t a slasher movie or a “what if Santa was bad words” movie. It’s a freakin’ Die Hard. Set at Christmas. Starring Santa Claus. How have there not been 80 of these movies already?
Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay and the sky is blue
The new Mystery Inc. animated feature is finally doing what many proved unable: Canonically making Velma Dinkley a lesbian. In a new clip from Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! the nerdy, bespectacled investigator is seen crushing on a fashion designer by the name of Coco Diablo. Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci)...
Huge news: The next James Bond will be "a thirty-something"
Following Daniel Craig’s official retirement as James Bond in No Time To Die, the action franchise’s producers have reassured us they’re not rushing to choose a new actor for the part. The search hasn’t even really begun, they say, while offering quite a few words on the process regardless. No names have emerged as frontrunners, but the Bond crew has offered some paltry breadcrumbs on what the next 007 could maybe, possibly be like.
