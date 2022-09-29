ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

HOLAUSA

Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vogue

“I Like Taking Risks”: Talking Personal Style With Katie Holmes At The Chloé Show In Paris

Katie Holmes has long been a fan of Chloé, with the actor often seen with the French fashion house’s Paraty bag back in the Noughties. But she feels a particular affinity for current creative director Gabriela Hearst’s sustainably-focused designs. “I’ve always been drawn to the brand, and I love what Gabriela is bringing to it,” Holmes tells Vogue ahead of Chloé’s spring/summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. “There’s this marriage between great design and the incredible consciousness about sustainability,” she adds, pointing to the white leather dress from Chloé’s Resort 2023 collection that she’s wearing today as an example.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Michelle Obama
WWD

Jil Sander RTW Spring 2023

What rain? What distance? All the complaints the fashion crowd might have had about reaching the Jil Sander location on the outskirts of Milan in the pouring rain were silenced the moment Lucie and Luke Meier sent their spring collection down the runway — hands down one of the highlights of the week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RadarOnline

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Nearly Bares All In Risqué Runway Look

Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made a bold statement with a risqué runway look by designer Prabal Gurung at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, September 10. Emhoff rocked a flowy, mint-green top that hung from the collar and wrapped loosely over her chest, showing off her breasts and toned stomach to the attendees. The designer paired the look with a short, black, leather miniskirt and matching, full length gloves. Gurung designed several other unique ensembles for the show that he claimed represented the misfits who are "often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.""I wanted to create...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

