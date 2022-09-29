Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness
Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: First Day to Apply Is Coming Soon
The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open within the next couple of weeks. Those who are eligible can apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. About 5 million borrowers have their FFEL loans privately held, and the lenders could sue over relief. Borrowers who...
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the student loan forgiveness under President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal...
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it’s drawing a legal challenge. The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation. “There is just nothing in the law […]
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
I made student loan payments during the federal payment pause and requested a refund -- and after five days of calling, waiting for a ring back and sitting on hold, my refund was finally approved. But that also means my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated. I thought that...
When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Here are key dates to know
When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Mark your calendars, applications for student loan forgiveness are expected to open by the beginning of October. Here’s how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On Thursday, the Biden administration scaled back the eligibility requirements for the student loan forgiveness plan. Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans that were guaranteed by the federal government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The amended plan will impact around 800,000 people.
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
College Financial Aid: File Your FAFSA Application as Early as Possible
School is back in full swing, and many high school seniors now face the daunting task of applying to college for next year. Even scarier could be figuring out how to pay for it. The average cost of college has doubled this century, with students on average paying more than...
In a reversal, the Education Department is now excluding some borrowers from student loan relief
Federal student loan borrowers whose loans are not held by the U.S. Department of Education will no longer be able to consolidate for forgiveness as of Thursday. Borrowers with FFEL or Perkins loans not held by the Education Department can only qualify for forgiveness if they applied for consolidation before Sept. 29, new guidance states.
