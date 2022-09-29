ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness

Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: First Day to Apply Is Coming Soon

The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open within the next couple of weeks. Those who are eligible can apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it’s drawing a legal challenge.  The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation.  “There is just nothing in the law […]
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On Thursday, the Biden administration scaled back the eligibility requirements for the student loan forgiveness plan. Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans that were guaranteed by the federal government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The amended plan will impact around 800,000 people.
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?

According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
