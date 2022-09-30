ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways

Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, PA
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Union County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Union County, PA
Traffic
Selinsgrove, PA
Government
Union County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wkok.com

UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared

SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings

YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
YORK, PA
Outdoor Life

Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
UNION COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#People Management#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Penndot#The Southern Section#Trumbull#Northern Section
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

DACC Executive Director to be new Danville Superintendent

DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is set to name its new permanent superintendent at next week’s school board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Harry Mathias says the new recommended candidate is Dr. Molly Nied, the current Executive Director of the Danville Community Center. The official appointment vote will occur at the monthly school board meeting next Monday.
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy