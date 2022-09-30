Read full article on original website
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways
Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared
SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania
A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
Construction season isn't over yet — latest roundup of PennDOT roadwork
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction begins Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 15 northbound in Cogan House Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile...
DACC Executive Director to be new Danville Superintendent
DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is set to name its new permanent superintendent at next week’s school board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Harry Mathias says the new recommended candidate is Dr. Molly Nied, the current Executive Director of the Danville Community Center. The official appointment vote will occur at the monthly school board meeting next Monday.
