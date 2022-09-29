SEC Targets Crypto Firm Hydrogen and Ex-CEO Over Market Manipulation and Unregistered Sale of Securities

Read full article on original website
lawstreetmedia.com
SEC Fines Kim Kardashian $1.26M for Cryptocurrency Touting
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release on Monday detailing charges they had filed against Kim Kardashian for her promotion of a crypto asset security on social media without disclosure of how much she received for promoting the security offered and sold by EthereumMax. The investigation by the...
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
lawstreetmedia.com
Record Label Trade Association Prevails in DMCA Suit Brought by Yout.com Over Fairness of its YouTube Content Downloading Service
Last Friday, Judge Stefan R. Underhill ruled on a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) case brought by Yout LLC against the Recording Industry Association of America Inc. (RIAA). The 46-page opinion found that Yout, which sought a declaratory judgment, fell short of proving no violation under the DMCA after examining Yout’s software, which permits subscribers to download local copies of audio, video, and combination files from major streaming websites like YouTube.
