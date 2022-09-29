2022 Hermitage Homecoming Court announced, Queen to be announced during coronation ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
salineriverchronicle.com
Bobby Earl Davis, 1966-2022
Bobby Earl Davis, 55, of Banks, passed away September 21, 2022. Born December 11, 1966, he was a son of the late I.V. and Myrtle Davis. As a youth he attended First Baptist Church in Banks, he also attended Banks High School. Bobby was employed a number of years at...
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Mary Lou Martin’s chili dogs
Mary Lou Martin’s delicious, spicy, wonderful ‘Band Concession’ chili dogs. As the cool evening nights of October draws near and Lumberjack football heats up in this take-no-prisoner style of football that now permeates Warren; all I can think about on the cool, fall evenings at a high school football game are Mary Lou Martin’s signature Chili Hotdogs.
salineriverchronicle.com
Edward Jones office on US 425 South holds open house
An open house welcomed the public to stop by, visit and enjoy refreshments at the Edward Jones Office located at 109 Westgate Dr., Suite C in Monticello Friday, September 30. KC Knobloch and Yukiko Bivens were on hand to greet visitors and to serve their financial needs. Pictured left to right at KC Knoblock, Billy Joe Watson, Yukiko Bivens.
salineriverchronicle.com
Annette Joyce Ridgell, 1943-2022
Annette Joyce Ridgell, 79, of Wilmar, passed away September 17, 2022. Born January 17, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Arton Sr. and Eulelia Ragland. She attended Wilmar and Drew High Schools in Monticello. She joined Shady Grove AME Church at a young age. After graduating high school, she moved to California. Upon returning to Wilmar several years later, she rejoined her home church and sang soprano in the senior choir.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado teachers and school projects receive grants
New Fall 2022 teacher grants and educational projects have been awarded for the El Dorado School District by the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF). Since 1997, a total of 275 proposals have been approved for educators in the district. Proposals are reviewed anonymously, from a judging committee of university professors. EDEF Fall 2022 teacher grants and projects include the following:
salineriverchronicle.com
Annual Museum Hamburger Supper a success
The Bradley County Historical Museum held its annual Hamburger Supper Friday, September 30. Board members grilled hamburgers and served the dinners with all the fixings. Pictured are Museum Board members and volunteers who put on the event. Photos by Tim Kessler.
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
salineriverchronicle.com
Ouachita Society of American Foresters (SAF) awards scholarship to UAM Forestry student
MONTICELLO, Arkansas — Jake Knowles, a senior pursuing the forestry option of the Natural Resources Management degree, was presented a $600 check by Ouachita SAF representatives Dr. Michael Blazier and Dr. Robert Ficklin. “The Ouachita SAF consists of forestry professionals in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and a deserving student from Arkansas is selected to receive this scholarship every two years. In addition to having an excellent academic record, recipients are selected based on their involvement and leadership in student activities. Jake not only has a solid academic record, but he also is the president of the student chapter of SAF and the Forestry Club at UAM. He also has gained professional experience working for Green Bay Packaging in the Pinecrest Lumber Mill Division for a year and a half”, said Ficklin.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Arkansas mother raising sudden cardiac arrest awareness after losing teenage son
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— A South Arkansas mother who is also a nurse is raising awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest after losing her son at the age of 16 due to a heart defect they never knew about. Michelle Temple says her son Grayson was a student-athlete whose heart condition went undetected. “Back in December […]
captimes.com
Owner of music company Murfie sues Arkansas city over warehouse woes
The entrepreneur who bought the formerly Madison-based music streaming company Murfie and took custody of its customers’ 800,000 CDs is now suing the Arkansas city where he’s been trying for more than two years to restart the business. In January 2020, John Fenley of Provo, Utah, read that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myarklamiss.com
Medical Center of South Arkansas’s Behavioral Health Unit to open Monday, October 3
EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– South Arkansas individuals in need of mental health services can now find treatment close to home. On September 30, the Medical Center of South Arkansas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Behavioral Health Unit. “We will be able to get patients in...
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
kkyr.com
Country Music Star Jo Dee Messina Coming to El Dorado, Arkansas
Country star Jo Dee Messina is coming to El Dorado, Arkansas to perform in the historic Murphy Arts District on November 3, 2022. Messina had a string of hits in the 90s including her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, which the song has been given new life by Cole Swindell, "She Had Me At Tails California," the melody is the same but the song's lyrics have been rewritten. As a matter of fact, Jo Dee appears toward the end of the music video, for those nostalgic fans who remember the song and for a whole new generation of country music fans who may not know who she is.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
KATV
Dub Brassell Detention Center deputy; arrested and charged in smuggling contraband
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A detention deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center was arrested Friday after officials said he was caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center. Deputy Joshua Brown, 22, was booked into DBDC at approximately 7:57 p.m. after he was caught...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jordan named Player of the Game after breakout night in win vs. Crossett
Sophomore wideout Antonio Jordan earned Player of the Game honors for his standout performance in Warren’s week five home conference game vs. Crossett Friday night, September 30, 2022. Jordan and the Lumberjacks defeated the Crossett Eagles by the final of 41-14 to move to 3-0 in Conference 8-4A. Jordan...
salineriverchronicle.com
Weevils fall to SWOSU in Oklahoma road trip
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their fifth match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon. The Boll Weevils traveled to Weatherford, Oklahoma to take on out-of-state, Great American Conference member Southwestern Oklahoma State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Bulldogs. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 3-2 record on the season.
Comments / 0