Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use of Tear Gas in Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a soccer stadium to disperse rioting fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, while the country's soccer federation banned two club officials over the chaos that killed at least 125 people. In one of the world's worst stadium...
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain's government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and impede Hong Kong's return to its role of global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
Philippine Central Bank Says Ready to Manage Market Disruption as Peso Slumps
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it was taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market, and urged participants not to take advantage of a peso currency hovering at record lows against the dollar. The peso closed at a record 59 to the greenback...
