Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use of Tear Gas in Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot

MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a soccer stadium to disperse rioting fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, while the country's soccer federation banned two club officials over the chaos that killed at least 125 people. In one of the world's worst stadium...
Philippine Central Bank Says Ready to Manage Market Disruption as Peso Slumps

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it was taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market, and urged participants not to take advantage of a peso currency hovering at record lows against the dollar. The peso closed at a record 59 to the greenback...
