Oregon State

PeaceHealth workers plan to picket, demand more change

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- PeaceHealth workers in Oregon and Washington are taking to the picket line Tuesday morning at two locations in Lane County. They said they're upset about what they're calling unfair working conditions and wages. Organizers say this is an informational picket; workers are not going on strike. Hospital operations will continue as normal.
