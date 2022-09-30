SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour. The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO