Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

New interactive mural heads to Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Shamrock Series means special uniforms for Notre Dame, BYU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Shamrock Series week for the Notre Dame football team!. And with a special game comes special uniforms that were unveiled back in July in a four-minute video that was inspired by “The Hangover.”. The uniform, which will be worn when the Irish...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday morning, and while they were there, they visited one of the zoo’s newest additions – Thistle, the skunk!. She’s only a few months old, and she’s the new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana

(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:. Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend. This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features. The section of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

John Mellencamp to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center next summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour. The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a large fire early Wednesday morning in LaPorte. Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. The smoke has been slow to clear, as crews we’re still battling the blaze late Wednesday afternoon.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Emmy-winning actors perform ‘The Suppliants’ at ND stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emmy-award winning actors went from the stage to the field at Notre Dame stadium Monday night. It’s all part of the university’s forum on war and peace. Actors Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and Tate Donovan performed a dramatic reading of an ancient greek...
NOTRE DAME, IN

