Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed. Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area. Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street. This closure is...
WNDU
New interactive mural heads to Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
WNDU
Shamrock Series means special uniforms for Notre Dame, BYU
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Shamrock Series week for the Notre Dame football team!. And with a special game comes special uniforms that were unveiled back in July in a four-minute video that was inspired by “The Hangover.”. The uniform, which will be worn when the Irish...
WNDU
Lauren Moss & Matt Engelbrecht feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back on April 1, you may remember we had our 4 p.m. show live from the Potawatomi Zoo on its opening day. We showcased the new giraffe exhibit. The tall guys took a little time to adjust to their new home in South Bend, but now they’re thriving!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WNDU) - Notre Dame plays in Las Vegas for this year’s Shamrock Series game!. So, in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: “Where would you like to see the game played in the future?”. Washington, D.C. Honolulu, Hawaii.
WNDU
Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
WNDU
Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. A little over $600,000 is going to schools – or school districts – in St. Joseph County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program. WPTA reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after he...
WNDU
Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday morning, and while they were there, they visited one of the zoo’s newest additions – Thistle, the skunk!. She’s only a few months old, and she’s the new...
WNDU
Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
WNDU
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:. Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend. This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features. The section of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary with former ND Leprechaun Mike Brown
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Literacy Rally” was held Tuesday morning at Darden Elementary School. Students got to engage with former Notre Dame Leprechaun Mike Brown, who is the author of “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame” and “Little Netta’s Gift.”
WNDU
Resource fair held for community, South Bend Re-Entry Center residents
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others. Indiana State Police have identified three people who were killed and two others who were hurt in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Elaine Baell...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
WNDU
John Mellencamp to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center next summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour. The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a large fire early Wednesday morning in LaPorte. Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. The smoke has been slow to clear, as crews we’re still battling the blaze late Wednesday afternoon.
WNDU
Emmy-winning actors perform ‘The Suppliants’ at ND stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emmy-award winning actors went from the stage to the field at Notre Dame stadium Monday night. It’s all part of the university’s forum on war and peace. Actors Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and Tate Donovan performed a dramatic reading of an ancient greek...
Comments / 0