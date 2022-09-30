Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute
Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022
Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?
– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
readthereporter.com
Shirley J. Hopper
Shirley J. Hopper, 89, Elwood, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born on July 11, 1933, in Tipton to Samuel & Grace (Boles) Ashpaugh. On August 7, 1950, she married Robert R. Hopper, and he survives. The coupled enjoyed an amazing 72 years of marriage together, loving each other and raising a family.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
readthereporter.com
Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
readthereporter.com
Carmel FD dedicates new truck at Station 342
This week, the Carmel Fire Department dedicated its latest fire truck, which has been added to CFD’s fleet of emergency vehicles. Serving the Southwest District from Station 342, this new truck was blessed, dedicated and ceremoniously pushed into the station by firefighters and community members.
ZooBoo Returns to the Indianapolis Zoo With 21 Fun-Filled Days & New Attractions
Last year the Indianapolis Zoo hit a super amazing milestone with a 40-year celebration of ZooBoo. This year it's back and even better with 21 days of fun and new attractions. ZooBoo is a staple of Halloween for those in the Indianapolis area and anyone who has made this part of the holiday tradition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
readthereporter.com
Four county poets added to Indiana’s digital archive
The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced Thursday that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Four Hamilton County poets have been added to the archive. They are John Caviness, Z. Rose, James Thompson,...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
readthereporter.com
Carmel reopens of Meadowlark Park
Meadowlark Park has been updated as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative, made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts & Design District, Meadowlark Park offers an escape into nature and outdoor recreation just steps from the hustle and bustle of shops and restaurants. This 19-acre park was originally developed in 1995 and was fully reimagined in 2022.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
cbs4indy.com
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
Comments / 0