Noblesville, IN

WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute

Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022

Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Packing the pantries in Noblesville

The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?

– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Shirley J. Hopper

Shirley J. Hopper, 89, Elwood, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born on July 11, 1933, in Tipton to Samuel & Grace (Boles) Ashpaugh. On August 7, 1950, she married Robert R. Hopper, and he survives. The coupled enjoyed an amazing 72 years of marriage together, loving each other and raising a family.
TIPTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland

On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel FD dedicates new truck at Station 342

This week, the Carmel Fire Department dedicated its latest fire truck, which has been added to CFD’s fleet of emergency vehicles. Serving the Southwest District from Station 342, this new truck was blessed, dedicated and ceremoniously pushed into the station by firefighters and community members.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Four county poets added to Indiana’s digital archive

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced Thursday that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Four Hamilton County poets have been added to the archive. They are John Caviness, Z. Rose, James Thompson,...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel reopens of Meadowlark Park

Meadowlark Park has been updated as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative, made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts & Design District, Meadowlark Park offers an escape into nature and outdoor recreation just steps from the hustle and bustle of shops and restaurants. This 19-acre park was originally developed in 1995 and was fully reimagined in 2022.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE

