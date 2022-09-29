Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Company Turns 100
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City-based company is celebrating its 100th birthday. Tonn and Blank Construction hit the century mark last week. La Porte County Commission President Sheila Matias recognized the firm under the La Porte County Works program that she started to help people find employment and illustrate there are good-paying manufacturing jobs available locally.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Library Reading Garden Ready for the Public
(La Porte, IN) - A touch of natural beauty has been added to La Porte’s downtown in the form of a reading garden at the county library’s main branch. The newly landscaped addition faces Indiana Avenue on the library’s south side. It’s a beautiful outdoor space— ideal,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo's proposed 2023 budget calls for more raises for city employees
Valparaiso city employees could get another pay raise next year. The proposed 2023 budget calls for salary increases ranging from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of four percent. That follows a four-percent raise this year. City Administrator Mike Jessen told the city council Monday those figures stem from...
hometownnewsnow.com
Layoffs Beginning in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - An area door manufacturer has announced a major layoff of its work staff. Walkerton’s Masonite facility has started laying off between 74 and 84 workers, which is at least a third of its work force. A spokesperson for Masonite Corporation said the layoffs may be permanent...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville industrial projects continue to move forward
Merrillville officials are touting the town's development boom. The town issued 174 building permits in August for a total of almost $42 million in improvements. Town council member Shawn Pettit says Merrillville is at the top of the list when it comes to developable land in Lake County. "We're head and shoulders above everybody because of our tax rate, because of our staff, because of the incentives that this council gives," Pettit said during Tuesday's council meeting.
thelansingjournal.com
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville moving forward with property purchase as hunting discussions continue
The town of Merrillville continues working to acquire land that was being used as an informal hunting ground. The 10-acre property near the Sandpiper subdivision is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access. Shawn Pettit told the rest of...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
mhsnews.net
‘Why would I be proud of something that makes me different?’
The first time I figured out my culture wasn’t being represented was around fifth grade. One of my cousins told me that for Hispanic Heritage Month, his school did all these different things to celebrate. I asked, “You do this every year?” It felt like other people got to celebrate and observe it, and I haven’t even heard anyone mention it.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso hosts fall car show
Classic cars of most every kind lined the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Valparaiso on Friday, September 30 for its fall car show. The show, open to all, provided the perfect opportunity for its residents to enjoy some beautiful autumn weather, interact with the Valpo community and experience some fun nostalgia from back in the day.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary
Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Butera closing Frankfort supermarket
Elgin-based Butera Finer Foods, which reacquired its former supermarket at 20825 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort in 2018, announced the store would be closing sometime in October. The family-owned Butera chain took over the former Walt’s Food Center on Nov. 11, 2018, and christened the store a Butera Fruit Market....
nwi.life
Crown Point Firefighter and K9 deployed to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts
Crown Point Fire Rescue's dynamic duo Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Cusack and K-9 Jake were activated Thursday afternoon for their seventh deployment with National US&R Response System, Indiana USAR Task Force #1. The pair drove to Indianapolis to join other team members and travel. to Florida to meet up with...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road work planned for Cline Avenue, State Road 2, U.S. 231
Lane closures are coming to Cline Avenue next week. Starting Monday, the highway will be down to one lane in each direction between Gary Road and U.S. 20, as crews repair the roadway. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects work to wrap up by the end of the week. In...
