Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will release on Blu-ray and digital on Oct. 11, 2022. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is a movie that only die-hard Mortal Kombat fans are likely to appreciate. It's stuffed to the gills with over-the-top violence and callbacks to the two recent animated films before it, as well as a story that explores a warrior who isn’t as front-and-center as the rest of the series’ fighters: Kenshi (Manny Jacinto). Unfortunately, as a direct sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, it lacks much of the excitement and energy of that film and the one that preceded it, Scorpion’s Revenge.

