Read full article on original website
Related
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say
Investigators said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.
Port Arthur News
Police: Armed homeowner confronted intruder that was running from police
A Port Arthur man that allegedly ran from police and kicked in the door to a stranger’s home was met by a homeowner with a pistol who ordered him outside. The altercation took place Aug. 25 and the alleged suspect, identified as Ricardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently on charges of evading arrest/detention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
KHOU
Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
mocomotive.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
Person of interest wanted after bystander killed in shootout between family in NE Houston, HPD says
Investigators said two men, believed to be family members, were involved in an argument before the shootout took place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says
According to police, a witness told police officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and fired two to three times before driving off.
Pearland Police Department has created pink uniform patches
· For nearly four decades now, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign to increase awareness and promote regular screening and early detection of breast cancer.
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
fox26houston.com
Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960
The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
KFDM-TV
Winnie man arrested on drug charges
WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
1-year-old killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say
There is currently an investigation underway to determine how it happened.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
Comments / 0