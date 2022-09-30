ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Armed homeowner confronted intruder that was running from police

A Port Arthur man that allegedly ran from police and kicked in the door to a stranger’s home was met by a homeowner with a pistol who ordered him outside. The altercation took place Aug. 25 and the alleged suspect, identified as Ricardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently on charges of evading arrest/detention.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, TX
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
County
San Jacinto County, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
San Jacinto County, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Felons#Tx#Smart Phone
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
DENTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960

The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Winnie man arrested on drug charges

WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
WINNIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy