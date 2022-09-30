For the second year Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group has brought their Halloween experiences to Chicago. There are two experiences waiting to shock and scare you. The first if 13th floor Haunted House, located in Schiller Park at 5050 N. River Road ( I think this may have been a commercial building or Motel back in the day). It is open thru November 5th- check schedule and ticket info at 13thfloorchicago.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO