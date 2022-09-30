Larry began his career as a proud member of the United States Army. During that time Larry served his country in various locations such as Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, and a joint services post near Augsburg, Germany. After the Army, Larry had a lengthy career as project manager at Pacific Volt, AT&T and ATS. He began his civilian career in Southern California, eventually relocating to Westfield to be near family. At each place, Larry made many friendships that lasted a lifetime. He reunited annually with friends he served with in the Army. He retired in 2021.

