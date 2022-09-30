Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit calls on Navy to address high lead contamination in waters off Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local non-profit is calling on the Navy to address high levels of lead contamination along the Puuloa shoreline in Ewa Beach. Surfrider Foundation Oahu said they collected samples in the beach adjacent to the Puualoa Range Training Facility earlier this year. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag. Multiple sources told Hawaii News Now that a device inside the bag has wires and other parts. The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man in critical condition following stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. You must book before 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 6 to get the deal. HNN News Brief (Oct. 5, 2022) Updated: 7 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large fire destroys abandoned house on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said an abandoned house on Maui was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night. The Maui Fire Department said the blaze was reported at around 9:30 p.m. at a structure on South Kihei Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed with flames. Three engine...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki. Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. Authorities have not released any information about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City leaders introduce ‘anti-bullying bill’ to create safe spaces for Oahu youth
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders are pushing for new rules to stop bullying. Council member Augie Tulba first introduced “Bill 52″ Tuesday to prohibit bullying on city property and in city programs, such as Summer Fun. And that includes cyber, physical and verbal bullying. The bill would ban...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island
The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Juliette Schoeder lives in Waikiki but whenever she needs to charge up her electric car, she has to drive the Hawaiian Electric Co.’s charging station on Ward Avenue. “I’m charging now because I need to drive to Pearl City later. So I need to make sure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD asked for feedback on proposed rules for concealed weapons permits ― and they got it
"All youth should know there is a place for them in our city programs." What the Tech: Here's some do's and don'ts for online shopping. In the past two years, shopping on Facebook Marketplace has become one of the biggest online sellers. But as Jamey Tucker reports, buyers beware. ‘We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died following a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, Honolulu police said. Authorities responded to the incident around noon near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard. Emergency Medical Services said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed with an unknown sharp object. EMS treated the man at the scene...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Ukulele virtuoso Taimane explores Polynesian roots through new music
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Taimane Gardner’s mother died in 2018, she had a calling to return to her roots. The ukulele virtuoso and composer packed up her bags and went on a solo trip to Samoa, where her mother was from. “I went down there, I studied, I asked...
