Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nonprofit calls on Navy to address high lead contamination in waters off Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local non-profit is calling on the Navy to address high levels of lead contamination along the Puuloa shoreline in Ewa Beach. Surfrider Foundation Oahu said they collected samples in the beach adjacent to the Puualoa Range Training Facility earlier this year. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Large fire destroys abandoned house on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said an abandoned house on Maui was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night. The Maui Fire Department said the blaze was reported at around 9:30 p.m. at a structure on South Kihei Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed with flames. Three engine...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki. Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. Authorities have not released any information about...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died following a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, Honolulu police said. Authorities responded to the incident around noon near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard. Emergency Medical Services said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed with an unknown sharp object. EMS treated the man at the scene...
HONOLULU, HI

