ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXASU_0iGGjOCo00

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde .

The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.

For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch , with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.

For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the certificate as, when cinema releases are concerned, it typically equates to less money at the box office.

Many may believe Blonde to be a standard biopic about Monroe, but the opposite is true: due to the source material, the film features several imagined scenes from the Hollywood star’s life, one of which is being accused of going too far.

It concerns John F Kennedy, the US president whom Monroe is believed to have had an affair with in the 1960s. Rumours of this affair remains unverified to this day – but Blonde goes one further.

In a scene near the end of the film, Monroe is shown to be drugged and taken to a character named “the president” who bears a striking resemblance to JFK (the actor, Caspar Phillipson, previously played him in Jackie ).

Here, while he is on the phone refuting claims of sexual assault, he forces Monroe into performing a sex act on him, while a voiceover by de Armas shows Marilyn attempting to disassociate from the situation.

Some viewers who are not aware of the source material appear to believe this actually happened, despite there being no record of any such incident.

This is one of the reasons why the scene’s placement is being questioned, with many calling it “character assassination”. Others are calling it “exploitation” of Monroe’s story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx4yj_0iGGjOCo00

“I don’t know if this has been validated or not?” one viewer asked, adding: “It’s a big leap to lie about it though.”

“Why would the film #Blonde fabricate a graphic rape of #MarilynMonroe by #JFK? “ another viewer waded in, calling the scene “disgusting exploitation” of the Hollywood star’s life.

Others said the scene “should have been cut from the film”, and agreed that it is probably what led to the film’s dreaded age certificate.

“I’m wondering why it’s NC-17 then comes the JFK scene for the most degrading depiction of Marilyn Monroe,” a viewer commented.

In general, Netflix users have been complaining about Blonde , with many saying they were forced to switch the film off after just 20 minutes.

In a one-star review for The Independent , Jessie Thompson wrote: “ Blonde is not a bad film because it is degrading, exploitative and misogynist, even though it is all of those things. It’s bad because it’s boring, pleased with itself and doesn’t have a clue what it’s trying to say.”

Find a full list of everything being removed from Netflix next month here .

Comments / 10

Gay Turner
1d ago

I did not like it at all. Turned it off after about 20 min. Other films about her are much better. This one is painful to watch

Reply
4
Bink Miller
2d ago

Agreed. One of the most degrading scenes I have ever seen in a movie. Absolutely unnecessary.

Reply(2)
8
JeezLouise
1d ago

This film appears to be from the point of view of a man who truly hates Marilyn, or perhaps just women in general. Since men repeatedly exploited Marilyn during her lifetime, why would you hand over the reins to another man to tell his version of her truth? Nice try, Joyce Carol Oates, but I didn’t buy your BS when this drivel came out in print 20 years ago, and I’m sure as hell not watching it now. Shame on all of you for making money off of Marilyn AGAIN.

Reply
3
Related
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Caspar Phillipson
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Marilyn Monroe
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Blonde#Disgusting#Knives Out#American
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'

The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?

Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy