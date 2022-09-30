ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPO Logistics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.1% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics (XPO) jumping 5.1% to $46.79 on Monday while NYSE rose 2.85% to $13,855.72. XPO Logistics’s last close was $44.52, 49.41% below its 52-week high of $88.00. About XPO Logistics. XPO Logistics, Inc. offers freight transport services throughout the...
Value Line And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Emerson Electric Company (EMR), Value Line (VALU), Comerica Incorporated (CMA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
LendingTree Stock Was 5.99% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree rising 5.99% to $25.29 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.27% to $10,815.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. LendingTree’s...
Wayfair Stock Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) jumping 5.41% to $34.31 on Monday while NYSE jumped 2.85% to $13,855.72. Wayfair’s last close was $32.55, 89.08% under its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates in the United States...
Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
Amerco Stock 5.09% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Amerco (UHAL) rising 5.09% to $535.13 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.27% to $10,815.43. Amerco’s last close was $509.22, 33.86% below its 52-week high of $769.90. About Amerco. AMERCO is a storage and moving company that can do it yourself...
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) 19.87 7.12% 10.05%...
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 20.91% in 14 days from $5.07 to $4.01 at 23:30 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.85% to $13,855.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Credit...
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was Up By 8% On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) rising 8% to $4.05 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.27% to $10,815.43. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.75, 67.76% under its 52-week high of $11.63. About U.S. Gold Corp. U.S. Gold Corp. is a precious...
Rock Stock Bullish By 8% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose 8.05% to $7.11 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.99% to $14,269.91, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
DouYu Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 6.6% to $1.13 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DouYu’s last close was $1.06, 73.5% below its 52-week high of $4.00. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Philip Morris International (PM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) 5.64 -0.18% 6.8% 2022-10-01 21:12:05. 2 Chesapeake...
Southwestern Energy Stock 7.52% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Southwestern Energy (SWN) jumping 7.52% to $6.58 on Monday while NYSE rose 2.85% to $13,855.72. Southwestern Energy’s last close was $6.12, 37.99% below its 52-week high of $9.87. About Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company that...
Super Micro Computer Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Super Micro Computer‘s pre-market value is already 6.89% up. Super Micro Computer’s last close was $57.07, 23.84% below its 52-week high of $74.93. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumping 3.63% to...
Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund, CNA Financial Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Essex Property Trust (ESS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) 9.01 2.04% 7.98% 2022-09-29 07:06:07. 2 CNA Financial Corporation...
