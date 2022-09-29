ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway, VA

Two fatalities in Route 50 crash

Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
PETERSBURG, WV
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Rockingham County, VA
Timberville, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Broadway, VA
One dead after car crash on Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died after a two-car crash in Rockingham County on Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road. The victim’s identity has not been released by VSP. We’ll...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
CPD releases ID of man who shot himself to death on Elliott Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the identity of the man who died September 15 of a self-inflicted gunshot while officers tried to apprehend him on Elliott Avenue. The Daily Progress reports 43-year old Robert Damon Hughes, Jr. was a Charlottesville High School grad working as a self-employed handyman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robert Smith
A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
