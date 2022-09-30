Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute
Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
readthereporter.com
What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?
– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
readthereporter.com
Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
readthereporter.com
Four county poets added to Indiana’s digital archive
The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced Thursday that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Four Hamilton County poets have been added to the archive. They are John Caviness, Z. Rose, James Thompson,...
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer reviews Brainard’s ‘legacy of numbers’
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Beverly Dawn Dodd
Beverly Dawn Dodd, 84, Cicero, passed away on September 25, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. She was born August 13, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Mervin and Mildred (Clingenpeel) Poole. She attended Kansas City schools and graduated from North East High School with the...
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
Fox 59
Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery Month
INDIANAPOLIS — The canal downtown will be dyed purple Friday afternoon in honor of September being National Recovery Month. It’s to help raise awareness for substance use disorders, treatment, and recovery services. The Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition is hosting the event to dye the canal purple. The goal...
MyWabashValley.com
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
readthereporter.com
Carmel FD dedicates new truck at Station 342
This week, the Carmel Fire Department dedicated its latest fire truck, which has been added to CFD’s fleet of emergency vehicles. Serving the Southwest District from Station 342, this new truck was blessed, dedicated and ceremoniously pushed into the station by firefighters and community members.
indyschild.com
9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
readthereporter.com
Golf: ‘Hounds trail just behind Center Grove after Day 1 of state finals
There is a tight battle for the team championship at the IHSAA girls golf state finals, which began Friday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Center Grove leads the team standings after the first round with a score of 320. Carmel is right behind with a 323; the Greyhounds led for most of the day before the Trojans made a late run to the top of the leaderboard.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
readthereporter.com
Take journey back to ‘The War of the Worlds’ with Noblesville Preservation Alliance!
Join the Noblesville Preservation Alliance on a journey back in time to a fateful evening in 1938 when many tuned in to hear the horrifying news of an invasion … an alien invasion. In October 1938, Orson Wells and the Mercury Theatre of the Air presented a program that...
readthereporter.com
Carmel reopens of Meadowlark Park
Meadowlark Park has been updated as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative, made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts & Design District, Meadowlark Park offers an escape into nature and outdoor recreation just steps from the hustle and bustle of shops and restaurants. This 19-acre park was originally developed in 1995 and was fully reimagined in 2022.
Current Publishing
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
