Join in for a 3-course Auxtoberfest Brunch with a special vertical pairing of three vintages. Auxerrois (Oh-Zer-Wah) is a native Alsatian varietal and grows beautifully at the Zenith Vineyard planted in 1999, located in Eola-Amity AVA. $80 per person – Club discounts apply.

