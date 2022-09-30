Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
readthereporter.com
Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
readthereporter.com
Carmel FD dedicates new truck at Station 342
This week, the Carmel Fire Department dedicated its latest fire truck, which has been added to CFD’s fleet of emergency vehicles. Serving the Southwest District from Station 342, this new truck was blessed, dedicated and ceremoniously pushed into the station by firefighters and community members.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
IndyHumane 'Empty the Shelters' event offering discounted adoptions
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8. During those days, animals will be available for adoption at the following prices:. Cats: $20. Kittens: $25. Dogs: $50.
readthereporter.com
Cicero comes together to raise money for public safety
On Sept. 18, Cicero Friends of the Park held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Cicero Police, Fire and Public Safety personnel. There was also a Jeep cruise-in and a Concert on the Pier. This event was the brainchild of Friends of the Park member Lisa Stokes-Bear, who also coordinated the fundraiser.
readthereporter.com
Shirley J. Hopper
Shirley J. Hopper, 89, Elwood, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born on July 11, 1933, in Tipton to Samuel & Grace (Boles) Ashpaugh. On August 7, 1950, she married Robert R. Hopper, and he survives. The coupled enjoyed an amazing 72 years of marriage together, loving each other and raising a family.
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute
Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
readthereporter.com
Sheriff’s Department trains new pack
Thursday was the last day of a weeklong Bloodhound Seminar headed up by Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard. The class consisted of 15 dogs, 16 students, and five instructors who trained in several locations across Hamilton County. The dog and handler who came from the furthest west were from Tyler, Texas, and the furthest east was from Boston, Mass. Thank you to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Alumni Association for its generosity in volunteering and to the Diabetes Youth Foundation Camp for the housing during the event.
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Inside Indiana Business
Reid Health planning new Connersville campus
Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
readthereporter.com
What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?
– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Hoosier State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this fascinating park in the charming small town of Fishers. Keep reading to learn more.
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
