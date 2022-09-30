‘Breaking Point’ exhibit in Fishers will highlight artist Frederick Durham

Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
readthereporter.com
Four county poets added to Indiana’s digital archive
The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced Thursday that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Four Hamilton County poets have been added to the archive. They are John Caviness, Z. Rose, James Thompson,...
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute
Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
readthereporter.com
What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?
– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
readthereporter.com
Beverly Dawn Dodd
Beverly Dawn Dodd, 84, Cicero, passed away on September 25, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. She was born August 13, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Mervin and Mildred (Clingenpeel) Poole. She attended Kansas City schools and graduated from North East High School with the...
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
cbs4indy.com
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
wrtv.com
'It's a forever hurt': Jessica Masker's family hangs new fliers as the search for her continues
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis woman missing since 2013 are continuing their push for answers and asking for information about what happened to their daughter and sister. Jessica Masker was last seen on April 15, 2013, on the city's east side near Washington and Dequincy streets. "She...
readthereporter.com
Shaffer reviews Brainard’s ‘legacy of numbers’
readthereporter.com
Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release. Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility,...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
WISH-TV
Katt Williams tour brings all-star comedy line-up to Famers Coliseum — features Tommy Davidson, Mark Curry, more
Katt William’s 2023 & Me Tour is coming to the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 1. Williams will lead the show with an all-star lineup featuring Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs and Pretty Ricki. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to...
