thunder1320.com
Tennessee works with USDA, other southeast states on rabies vaccination distribution
The Tennessee Dept. of Health will work with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to prevent rabies in wild raccoons with the aerial distribution of oral vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, beginning Oct. 3, 2022. “Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock...
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
hardknoxwire.com
UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law
Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
crossvillenews1st.com
WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE
TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Which fish are best to catch when it gets cold in Tennessee?
As fall commences, the temperatures drop and crowds of recreational anglers pack up their tackleboxes. However, fishery biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say fall and winter are some of the best times to catch certain species of fish.
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
Bait packets containing vaccine for Tennessee wildlife to be dropped in October
The Tennessee Department of Health is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute the rabies vaccine bait packets from low-flying aircraft starting Oct. 3.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...
Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles. Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes. A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state […]
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Tennessee?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Group of Pastors Calls Gov. Lee's "Day of Prayer" an Empty Gesture
Southern Christian Coalition says Lee's words on faith don't match his deeds. On the eve of a day that Gov. Bill Lee has declared a "statewide day of prayer," a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition lamented the governor's lack of action on justice and referred to his proclamation of the event as an "empty gesture."
WSMV
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
WSMV
What to know about October weather in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
wmot.org
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...
