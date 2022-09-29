ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
hardknoxwire.com

UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law

Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE

TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mckenzie, TN
#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#Parks And Recreation
mymix1041.com

TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles. Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes. A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Advocate Andy

Group of Pastors Calls Gov. Lee's "Day of Prayer" an Empty Gesture

Southern Christian Coalition says Lee's words on faith don't match his deeds. On the eve of a day that Gov. Bill Lee has declared a "statewide day of prayer," a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition lamented the governor's lack of action on justice and referred to his proclamation of the event as an "empty gesture."
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

What to know about October weather in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
TENNESSEE STATE

