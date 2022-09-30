9-29 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Girls Soccer Coach Dawson Moves to Top of School’s Wins List; Exley Shines in Keystone’s Volleyball Victory Over Cranberry

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Hummell OT Run Gives Cen. Clarion Win Over KC; Brookville Stuns St. Marys Behind Zimmerman; Coudy With 3rd Straight Shutout Win
CLARION, Pa. – Ryan Hummell’s 8-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Central Clarion a 26-20 win over Karns City at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. Watch the play (video courtesy of Karns City football) “Coach called a 36 Power,” Hummell said. “I wasn’t quite sure what to do,...
D9Sports.com
Kerle Overcomes Five-Stroke Deficit in Final Round to Win D9 Class 2A Individual Boys Golf Title
KANE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Kameron Kerle was well aware of the hill he had to climb during the final round of the District 9 Boys Golf Championships. The Clarion Area sophomore came into the day in third place, trailing leader Jacob Felsing of Moniteau by five strokes. Kerle, though,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Week 6 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
High School Football Scores powered by Eric Shick Insurance. High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or...
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Fire, selling of Camp Trexler among unfortunate events at Boy Scouts camp
JONAS, Pa. — What was once a tower and pavilion at Camp Trexler Scout Reservation in Polk Township is now barely standing, completely burned. A fire destroyed several buildings near the lake. "I'm the mother of an Eagle Scout. My son went to Trexler. My son went to Minsi,...
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
butlerradio.com
Marcellus Outreach Butler Holding Meeting Saturday
A local environmental education group is presenting a program about renewable energy this weekend at Alameda Park. Marcellus Outreach Butler will host speaker Ben Hunkler for a talk titled “Addressing False Solutions: ORVI Research on Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture” beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will...
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
explore venango
Police Release Details of Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle on Patchel Run Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Patchel Run Road last Monday afternoon. According to PSP Franklin, this accident happened on Monday, September 26, around 3:45 p.m. as a pedestrian...
Utility pole damaged in Mercer County ambulance crash
A crash involving an ambulance knocked out power to some people living in Mercer County.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
WJAC TV
Elk County authorities searching for man missing since Sunday
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Multiple agencies in Elk County have spent much of the day searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 25. Authorities have not released the identity of the man but say that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.
