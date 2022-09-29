Read full article on original website
Levelland Chamber of Commerce prepares for community cleanup
Heading into October, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce is starting the month with the Community Wide Clean-Up Day. The clean up day is slated for Saturday, October 8, with volunteers meeting at the Best Western located at 204 N College Avenue. Breakfast will be provided at 8:30a.m. Volunteers will be...
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the [..]
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
United Supermarkets makes large donation
United Supermarkets team members joined representatives from The Wallace Theater Thursday morning for a check presentation event under the historic Wallace Theater marquee. Levelland United Supermarket Store Director Kris Phillips and United Supermarket President Sidney Hopper opened the ceremony with a welcome to attendees and the reason behind the donation.
LHS Class ‘69-’73 50th reunion set
LMS ARTIST RECOGNIZED– Levelland Middle School seventh grade student Sophia Koubek was interviewed by Lubbock television station KCBD, to share her inspiration for her Keep Levelland Beautiful contest artwork that was selected for the United Supermarket’s reusable bags recently. The interview was broadcasted Tuesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, September 28. Pictured from the left are: KCBD photographer Andrew Wood and Levelland Middle School faculty: Sommer Coats, counselor; Janie Fryar, librarian; LeeAnn Jackson, art teacher; Eric Eugenis, principal; Becky McCtuchen, LISD superintendent; David Adkins, ACE supervisor; Laurie Jones, assistant principal; Sophia Koubek and her friends Daira Bejarano and Joselyne Campos; Kelly Hancock, Keep Levelland Beautiful representative; and KCBD reporter Shania Jackson. (Submitted Photo)
SPC seek students for phlebotomy course
South Plains College’s Workforce Development seeks students for its basic phlebotomy course starting Monday, October 10, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Room 124, of the Technical Arts Building. The tuition is $565. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The textbook to be used is...
Insane Hurricane Ian Footage Makes Lubbock Flash Flooding Look Like Child’s Play
All of the Hurricane Ian footage circulating the internet right now really puts things in perspective. We're used to complaining about storms and flash flooding in Lubbock, but within a day or two things are back to normal here. You'd never even know it rained. This time-lapse video of the...
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
16 year old wanted for murder, LPD said, located Monday
Lubbock Police said Monday morning Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was wanted for the murder of Robert Stewart. Bailey Forrest was also arrested in the same investigation.
DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
16 year old wanted for murder, LPD said, ‘threat to the public’
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said Monday morning Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was wanted for murder and was “a threat to the public.” This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Related Stories Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide […]
15-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Dirt Bike Crash in Lubbock
A 15-year-old has been pronounced dead a few days after a dirt bike crash in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the crash happened on Sunday, September 25th on 130th Street near Avenue P. It's said that a truck was towing a trailer westbound while 15-year-old Ryder McDonald was riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound.
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
17-Year-Old Malachi Frausto Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Littlefield (Littlefield, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that a 17-year-old Littlefield Independent School pupil, Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash that happened about three [..]
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and...
‘She’s done,’ officer arrested with ‘intention’ to bring fentanyl into Lubbock jail, officials said
An officer with the Lubbock County Detention Center, Taylor Millett, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Specifically, it was fentanyl, Rowe said.
Levelland Fire Department Report
The Levelland Fire Department has stayed busy throughout the month of September. Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department received reports of smoke near County Road and Georgia. Units responded to the area and determined the cause of the smoke was a controlled fire that had been called in, contained and monitored. Around 11:05 a.m. September 24, the fire department dispatched units to 3640 Foster Road In reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, the firemen found the vehicle engulfed with the department suppressing the fire. The units successfully extinguished the vehicle blaze and checked for any fire extension. The vehicle and scene were cleared. Around 10:50 a.m. September 24, the fire department received reports of a small fire in the alley at 412 Oak. Units on the scene located a small area smoldering. Water was used to extinguish the blaze and the area was deemed clear. Around 2:30 p.m. September 23, the fire department received a medical call at 3236 W Highway 114. Dispatch stated both EMS units were unavailable and requested the department to respond to the location. The fire crew contacted the family and patient, gathering information for EMS. The crew remained on scene after EMS arrived and assisted in moving the patient.
