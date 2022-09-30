Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
Auction house offers $2M to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — The owner of a California-based sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League record-breaking 62nd home run on Tuesday night. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that...
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
A’s Vogt homers in emotional final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen Vogt’s 10-year MLB career came to a close Wednesday, and the Oakland A’s catcher went out in style. In his final at-bat, Vogt clubbed a home run to right field. The afternoon started with several tributes to Vogt, who played six seasons in Oakland. Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout […]
Scoreless Outing Percentage and Goose Eggs, 2022 (Dynamically Updated)
Presenting the full list of Scoreless Outing Percentage (ScOtg%), Goose Eggs (GE), and related statistics for 2022. Statistics run through the end of play on October 3. These statistics aim to further measure effectiveness of relief pitchers. Scoreless Outing Percentage, which first appeared in this piece, is based on the premise that a reliever’s job is to go into the game and “put up a zero.” His goal is to not allow any more runs to score, whether they be charged to him or inherited. This percentage looks at how often he, basically, did his job.
