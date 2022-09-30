Presenting the full list of Scoreless Outing Percentage (ScOtg%), Goose Eggs (GE), and related statistics for 2022. Statistics run through the end of play on October 3. These statistics aim to further measure effectiveness of relief pitchers. Scoreless Outing Percentage, which first appeared in this piece, is based on the premise that a reliever’s job is to go into the game and “put up a zero.” His goal is to not allow any more runs to score, whether they be charged to him or inherited. This percentage looks at how often he, basically, did his job.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO