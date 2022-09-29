Read full article on original website
Related
levellandnews.net
SPC seek students for phlebotomy course
South Plains College’s Workforce Development seeks students for its basic phlebotomy course starting Monday, October 10, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Room 124, of the Technical Arts Building. The tuition is $565. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The textbook to be used is...
levellandnews.net
Levelland Chamber of Commerce prepares for community cleanup
Heading into October, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce is starting the month with the Community Wide Clean-Up Day. The clean up day is slated for Saturday, October 8, with volunteers meeting at the Best Western located at 204 N College Avenue. Breakfast will be provided at 8:30a.m. Volunteers will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
levellandnews.net
Commissioners Court meeting Monday
The Hockley County Commissioners Court will be meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the Hockley County Courthouse to discuss several agenda items. The court will begin the meeting reading and approving the minutes of the last regularly scheduled meeting which was held Monday, September 26. After approving the minutes, the board will move on to approving the monthly bills and claims submitted to the court that have been dated through October 3. The court will hear the monthly Public Assistance report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
levellandnews.net
Ag producers anticipate harsh harvest
Agricultural producers within Hockley County are continuing to feel the effects of the harsh drought as harvest approaches in October. For cotton in particular, farmers are in between major steps now. The growing season is essentially over, and producers are buying time to be ready for harvest season. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Kerry Siders explained that spraying harvest aids is the focus for cotton producers in lieu of a late October harvest. “We have had some cotton sprayed within the area which has been set up to be stripped in roughly the next week,” said Siders. “However, most of this cotton will not be ready for harvest until we start spraying harvest aids which will be in a couple of weeks. Once that is taken care of then harvest can begin for our cotton.” An additional step in the process that requires producers to hold off on harvest, yet it is crucial that harvest aids be applied to help open the cotton bolls and drop the leaves from the plant. That will allow for a cleaner harvest. “Really, we are still a ways from harvest,” said Siders. “We are probably looking at the third week of October before farmers get really started in terms of harvest.” Most likely over the next week or two, people will be able to see cotton being sprayed in the area. “I did a trial spray over a few strips of cotton south of the Mallet and that will usually take about 14 days before the effects of the aids starts to really do its job,” said Siders. “We have about a week left before we can really look at the effects and gauge how well it has worked on the cotton.”
levellandnews.net
Sandra Kay Cox
June 22, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2022. Graveside services for Sandra KayCox,75,ofSundown,formerly of Levelland, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at the City of Sundown Cemetery, with Minister John Carr officiating, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Levelland. She passed away September 29, 2022, in Sundown. Sandra was born June 22,1947, to Oren and Irene Peden, in Levelland. Sandra was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and “GG.” She graduate from Whiteface high school in 1965 and continued her education at Eastern New Mexico University and South Plains College in Levelland. Sandra married Jerry Cox November 23, 1966, in Levelland. They had two children from this union.
levellandnews.net
United Supermarkets makes large donation
United Supermarkets team members joined representatives from The Wallace Theater Thursday morning for a check presentation event under the historic Wallace Theater marquee. Levelland United Supermarket Store Director Kris Phillips and United Supermarket President Sidney Hopper opened the ceremony with a welcome to attendees and the reason behind the donation.
levellandnews.net
SPC Athletic Department sets annual golf scrammble
Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)
RELATED PEOPLE
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
levellandnews.net
Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners
Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
KCBD
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insane Hurricane Ian Footage Makes Lubbock Flash Flooding Look Like Child’s Play
All of the Hurricane Ian footage circulating the internet right now really puts things in perspective. We're used to complaining about storms and flash flooding in Lubbock, but within a day or two things are back to normal here. You'd never even know it rained. This time-lapse video of the...
KCBD
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
fox34.com
39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
‘She’s done,’ officer arrested with ‘intention’ to bring fentanyl into Lubbock jail, officials said
An officer with the Lubbock County Detention Center, Taylor Millett, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Specifically, it was fentanyl, Rowe said.
McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation
The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
Comments / 0