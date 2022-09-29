Patricia Hodge

The Smyer Bobcats couldn’t recover from a 12-0 first quarter deficit on the way to a 45-20 loss to the Cross Plains Buffaloes in UIL high school 11-man football action last Friday in Snyder. “Wecompetedextremelywell after going down a couple of scores,” said Smyer Head Football Coach Scott Funke. The Bobcats were down 25-0 with less than two minutes left in the first half, but matched Cross Plains 20-20 for the remainder of the game. “They didn’t put any reserves in (the second half),” said Funke. “Hopefully, playing good nondistrict competition only raises our level of play as we head into district play.” Smyer had 219 yards in the air, but could only manage 11 on the ground. Four interceptions and a lost fumble also hurt the Bobcats. Smyer’s first score came on a four yard pass from Peyton Casillas to Cameron Gutierrez with 1:41 left in the first half. Cody Armes set up the second score when he intercepted a Cross Plains pass at the Buffaloes 41 yard line. Casillas found Drew Overstreet open for another Bobcat touchdown to make the half-time score 25-12 in favor of Cross Plains. The Buffaloes scored twice in the third frame for a 38-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

SMYER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO