ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

SPC Athletic Department sets annual golf scrammble

Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
South Plains, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Levelland, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcu#Texas Tech#The South Plains College#The Texas Tech Open#Texans#Spc#Nmjc
levellandnews.net

LHS Class ‘69-’73 50th reunion set

LMS ARTIST RECOGNIZED– Levelland Middle School seventh grade student Sophia Koubek was interviewed by Lubbock television station KCBD, to share her inspiration for her Keep Levelland Beautiful contest artwork that was selected for the United Supermarket’s reusable bags recently. The interview was broadcasted Tuesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, September 28. Pictured from the left are: KCBD photographer Andrew Wood and Levelland Middle School faculty: Sommer Coats, counselor; Janie Fryar, librarian; LeeAnn Jackson, art teacher; Eric Eugenis, principal; Becky McCtuchen, LISD superintendent; David Adkins, ACE supervisor; Laurie Jones, assistant principal; Sophia Koubek and her friends Daira Bejarano and Joselyne Campos; Kelly Hancock, Keep Levelland Beautiful representative; and KCBD reporter Shania Jackson. (Submitted Photo)
LEVELLAND, TX
247Sports

Postgame Walk & Talk: No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Friday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 37-28 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Adrian Martinez ran for 171 yards and Deuce Vaughn added 170, while Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke each collected three sacks. K-State (4-1) hits the road next Saturday to meet Iowa State in Ames.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

Fall-like temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
SHALLOWATER, TX
levellandnews.net

Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners

Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy