Cannon AFB airman found dead in Clovis home
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Cannon Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27. “Nathan Johnson was […]
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park. Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person. The caller said the person was not breathing,...
