Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO