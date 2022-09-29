ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Sandra Kay Cox

June 22, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2022. Graveside services for Sandra KayCox,75,ofSundown,formerly of Levelland, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at the City of Sundown Cemetery, with Minister John Carr officiating, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Levelland. She passed away September 29, 2022, in Sundown. Sandra was born June 22,1947, to Oren and Irene Peden, in Levelland. Sandra was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and “GG.” She graduate from Whiteface high school in 1965 and continued her education at Eastern New Mexico University and South Plains College in Levelland. Sandra married Jerry Cox November 23, 1966, in Levelland. They had two children from this union.
SUNDOWN, TX
Maria Piedra Leal

Jan. 17, 1933 - Sept. 27, 2022. Graveside services for Maria Piedra Leal, 89, of Morton, were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at the Morton Memorial Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Vidales officiating. The reciting of the Rosary was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Ellis Funeral Home in Morton. She passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Lubbock.
MORTON, TX
DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
LUBBOCK, TX
LHS Class ‘69-’73 50th reunion set

LMS ARTIST RECOGNIZED– Levelland Middle School seventh grade student Sophia Koubek was interviewed by Lubbock television station KCBD, to share her inspiration for her Keep Levelland Beautiful contest artwork that was selected for the United Supermarket’s reusable bags recently. The interview was broadcasted Tuesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, September 28. Pictured from the left are: KCBD photographer Andrew Wood and Levelland Middle School faculty: Sommer Coats, counselor; Janie Fryar, librarian; LeeAnn Jackson, art teacher; Eric Eugenis, principal; Becky McCtuchen, LISD superintendent; David Adkins, ACE supervisor; Laurie Jones, assistant principal; Sophia Koubek and her friends Daira Bejarano and Joselyne Campos; Kelly Hancock, Keep Levelland Beautiful representative; and KCBD reporter Shania Jackson. (Submitted Photo)
LEVELLAND, TX
Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners

Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
LEVELLAND, TX
SPC Athletic Department sets annual golf scrammble

Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)
LEVELLAND, TX
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death of Littlefield ISD senior Malachi Frausto, killed in a Wednesday morning crash that happened about three miles east of Littlefield on FM 54. As the designated spokesperson and Superintendent for the Littlefield Independent...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
LUBBOCK, TX
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
LUBBOCK, TX
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX

