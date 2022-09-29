Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
levellandnews.net
Levelland Chamber of Commerce prepares for community cleanup
Heading into October, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce is starting the month with the Community Wide Clean-Up Day. The clean up day is slated for Saturday, October 8, with volunteers meeting at the Best Western located at 204 N College Avenue. Breakfast will be provided at 8:30a.m. Volunteers will be...
KCBD
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
levellandnews.net
Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners
Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
levellandnews.net
United Supermarkets makes large donation
United Supermarkets team members joined representatives from The Wallace Theater Thursday morning for a check presentation event under the historic Wallace Theater marquee. Levelland United Supermarket Store Director Kris Phillips and United Supermarket President Sidney Hopper opened the ceremony with a welcome to attendees and the reason behind the donation.
fox34.com
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and...
KCBD
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
Lubbock’s Aloha BBQ Posts New Announcement That Might Make You Cry
I've been waiting for Aloha BBQ to open back up. The staff took some time off for summer vacation, and that's totally understandable. Have you ever seen how dang long the line there gets? Those folks work their butts off to keep up with demand, and they definitely deserved a relaxing summer vacation.
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
levellandnews.net
Ag producers anticipate harsh harvest
Agricultural producers within Hockley County are continuing to feel the effects of the harsh drought as harvest approaches in October. For cotton in particular, farmers are in between major steps now. The growing season is essentially over, and producers are buying time to be ready for harvest season. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Kerry Siders explained that spraying harvest aids is the focus for cotton producers in lieu of a late October harvest. “We have had some cotton sprayed within the area which has been set up to be stripped in roughly the next week,” said Siders. “However, most of this cotton will not be ready for harvest until we start spraying harvest aids which will be in a couple of weeks. Once that is taken care of then harvest can begin for our cotton.” An additional step in the process that requires producers to hold off on harvest, yet it is crucial that harvest aids be applied to help open the cotton bolls and drop the leaves from the plant. That will allow for a cleaner harvest. “Really, we are still a ways from harvest,” said Siders. “We are probably looking at the third week of October before farmers get really started in terms of harvest.” Most likely over the next week or two, people will be able to see cotton being sprayed in the area. “I did a trial spray over a few strips of cotton south of the Mallet and that will usually take about 14 days before the effects of the aids starts to really do its job,” said Siders. “We have about a week left before we can really look at the effects and gauge how well it has worked on the cotton.”
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
levellandnews.net
SPC Athletic Department sets annual golf scrammble
Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)
Lubbockites Reveal Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date
Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds...
15-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Dirt Bike Crash in Lubbock
A 15-year-old has been pronounced dead a few days after a dirt bike crash in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the crash happened on Sunday, September 25th on 130th Street near Avenue P. It's said that a truck was towing a trailer westbound while 15-year-old Ryder McDonald was riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound.
