Agricultural producers within Hockley County are continuing to feel the effects of the harsh drought as harvest approaches in October. For cotton in particular, farmers are in between major steps now. The growing season is essentially over, and producers are buying time to be ready for harvest season. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Kerry Siders explained that spraying harvest aids is the focus for cotton producers in lieu of a late October harvest. “We have had some cotton sprayed within the area which has been set up to be stripped in roughly the next week,” said Siders. “However, most of this cotton will not be ready for harvest until we start spraying harvest aids which will be in a couple of weeks. Once that is taken care of then harvest can begin for our cotton.” An additional step in the process that requires producers to hold off on harvest, yet it is crucial that harvest aids be applied to help open the cotton bolls and drop the leaves from the plant. That will allow for a cleaner harvest. “Really, we are still a ways from harvest,” said Siders. “We are probably looking at the third week of October before farmers get really started in terms of harvest.” Most likely over the next week or two, people will be able to see cotton being sprayed in the area. “I did a trial spray over a few strips of cotton south of the Mallet and that will usually take about 14 days before the effects of the aids starts to really do its job,” said Siders. “We have about a week left before we can really look at the effects and gauge how well it has worked on the cotton.”

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO