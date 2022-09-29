Read full article on original website
Levelland Chamber of Commerce prepares for community cleanup
Heading into October, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce is starting the month with the Community Wide Clean-Up Day. The clean up day is slated for Saturday, October 8, with volunteers meeting at the Best Western located at 204 N College Avenue. Breakfast will be provided at 8:30a.m. Volunteers will be...
United Supermarkets makes large donation
United Supermarkets team members joined representatives from The Wallace Theater Thursday morning for a check presentation event under the historic Wallace Theater marquee. Levelland United Supermarket Store Director Kris Phillips and United Supermarket President Sidney Hopper opened the ceremony with a welcome to attendees and the reason behind the donation.
Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners
Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
LHS Class ‘69-’73 50th reunion set
LMS ARTIST RECOGNIZED– Levelland Middle School seventh grade student Sophia Koubek was interviewed by Lubbock television station KCBD, to share her inspiration for her Keep Levelland Beautiful contest artwork that was selected for the United Supermarket’s reusable bags recently. The interview was broadcasted Tuesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, September 28. Pictured from the left are: KCBD photographer Andrew Wood and Levelland Middle School faculty: Sommer Coats, counselor; Janie Fryar, librarian; LeeAnn Jackson, art teacher; Eric Eugenis, principal; Becky McCtuchen, LISD superintendent; David Adkins, ACE supervisor; Laurie Jones, assistant principal; Sophia Koubek and her friends Daira Bejarano and Joselyne Campos; Kelly Hancock, Keep Levelland Beautiful representative; and KCBD reporter Shania Jackson. (Submitted Photo)
SPC seek students for phlebotomy course
South Plains College’s Workforce Development seeks students for its basic phlebotomy course starting Monday, October 10, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Room 124, of the Technical Arts Building. The tuition is $565. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The textbook to be used is...
Sandra Kay Cox
June 22, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2022. Graveside services for Sandra KayCox,75,ofSundown,formerly of Levelland, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at the City of Sundown Cemetery, with Minister John Carr officiating, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Levelland. She passed away September 29, 2022, in Sundown. Sandra was born June 22,1947, to Oren and Irene Peden, in Levelland. Sandra was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and “GG.” She graduate from Whiteface high school in 1965 and continued her education at Eastern New Mexico University and South Plains College in Levelland. Sandra married Jerry Cox November 23, 1966, in Levelland. They had two children from this union.
Maria Piedra Leal
Jan. 17, 1933 - Sept. 27, 2022. Graveside services for Maria Piedra Leal, 89, of Morton, were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at the Morton Memorial Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Vidales officiating. The reciting of the Rosary was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Ellis Funeral Home in Morton. She passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Lubbock.
Ag producers anticipate harsh harvest
Agricultural producers within Hockley County are continuing to feel the effects of the harsh drought as harvest approaches in October. For cotton in particular, farmers are in between major steps now. The growing season is essentially over, and producers are buying time to be ready for harvest season. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Kerry Siders explained that spraying harvest aids is the focus for cotton producers in lieu of a late October harvest. “We have had some cotton sprayed within the area which has been set up to be stripped in roughly the next week,” said Siders. “However, most of this cotton will not be ready for harvest until we start spraying harvest aids which will be in a couple of weeks. Once that is taken care of then harvest can begin for our cotton.” An additional step in the process that requires producers to hold off on harvest, yet it is crucial that harvest aids be applied to help open the cotton bolls and drop the leaves from the plant. That will allow for a cleaner harvest. “Really, we are still a ways from harvest,” said Siders. “We are probably looking at the third week of October before farmers get really started in terms of harvest.” Most likely over the next week or two, people will be able to see cotton being sprayed in the area. “I did a trial spray over a few strips of cotton south of the Mallet and that will usually take about 14 days before the effects of the aids starts to really do its job,” said Siders. “We have about a week left before we can really look at the effects and gauge how well it has worked on the cotton.”
Anton loses dogfight at home, 78-27
The Anton Bulldogs came up on the short end of a dogfight in a 78-27 loss to the visiting Spur Bulldogs in UIL high school sixman football action last Friday. Anton struggled, spotting Spur 16 points in the first quarter and giving up 32 unanswered points in the second, but wouldn’t just go away. Spur finally scored enough points to invoke the 45-point rule on a fourth quarter score with 8:18 on the clock.
Smyer starts behind early
The Smyer Bobcats couldn’t recover from a 12-0 first quarter deficit on the way to a 45-20 loss to the Cross Plains Buffaloes in UIL high school 11-man football action last Friday in Snyder. “Wecompetedextremelywell after going down a couple of scores,” said Smyer Head Football Coach Scott Funke. The Bobcats were down 25-0 with less than two minutes left in the first half, but matched Cross Plains 20-20 for the remainder of the game. “They didn’t put any reserves in (the second half),” said Funke. “Hopefully, playing good nondistrict competition only raises our level of play as we head into district play.” Smyer had 219 yards in the air, but could only manage 11 on the ground. Four interceptions and a lost fumble also hurt the Bobcats. Smyer’s first score came on a four yard pass from Peyton Casillas to Cameron Gutierrez with 1:41 left in the first half. Cody Armes set up the second score when he intercepted a Cross Plains pass at the Buffaloes 41 yard line. Casillas found Drew Overstreet open for another Bobcat touchdown to make the half-time score 25-12 in favor of Cross Plains. The Buffaloes scored twice in the third frame for a 38-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Levelland Fire Department Report
The Levelland Fire Department has stayed busy throughout the month of September. Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department received reports of smoke near County Road and Georgia. Units responded to the area and determined the cause of the smoke was a controlled fire that had been called in, contained and monitored. Around 11:05 a.m. September 24, the fire department dispatched units to 3640 Foster Road In reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, the firemen found the vehicle engulfed with the department suppressing the fire. The units successfully extinguished the vehicle blaze and checked for any fire extension. The vehicle and scene were cleared. Around 10:50 a.m. September 24, the fire department received reports of a small fire in the alley at 412 Oak. Units on the scene located a small area smoldering. Water was used to extinguish the blaze and the area was deemed clear. Around 2:30 p.m. September 23, the fire department received a medical call at 3236 W Highway 114. Dispatch stated both EMS units were unavailable and requested the department to respond to the location. The fire crew contacted the family and patient, gathering information for EMS. The crew remained on scene after EMS arrived and assisted in moving the patient.
Commissioners Court meeting Monday
The Hockley County Commissioners Court will be meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the Hockley County Courthouse to discuss several agenda items. The court will begin the meeting reading and approving the minutes of the last regularly scheduled meeting which was held Monday, September 26. After approving the minutes, the board will move on to approving the monthly bills and claims submitted to the court that have been dated through October 3. The court will hear the monthly Public Assistance report.
