Read full article on original website
Related
levellandnews.net
Billy Price Ace Hardware changes owners
Dusty and Kim Price announced Friday that they have sold their store, Billy Price Ace Hardware. The sale was finalized Friday. The buyer is Chisholm Family Legacy Investments, LLC. The principal of the company is Chris Chisholm of Amarillo, who owns an Ace Hardware store in that city. The new owner has named a manager, Branch Jones of Lubbock. Jones said he is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the store’s many loyal customers.
levellandnews.net
Sandra Kay Cox
June 22, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2022. Graveside services for Sandra KayCox,75,ofSundown,formerly of Levelland, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at the City of Sundown Cemetery, with Minister John Carr officiating, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Levelland. She passed away September 29, 2022, in Sundown. Sandra was born June 22,1947, to Oren and Irene Peden, in Levelland. Sandra was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and “GG.” She graduate from Whiteface high school in 1965 and continued her education at Eastern New Mexico University and South Plains College in Levelland. Sandra married Jerry Cox November 23, 1966, in Levelland. They had two children from this union.
levellandnews.net
SPC Athletic Department sets annual golf scrammble
Long Caption LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior AnaDelia Sanchez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Evalyn Jasso. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBOETTE SENIOR- The Levelland High School Tennis program celebrated senior night Tuesday during their match against Denver City. The team is led by head coach Jeff Braziel. Assistant coaches for the program are Rebecca Hamilton and Chad Lawson. Pictured is Loboette senior Nadia Perez. (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks) LOBO GOLF- The Levelland varsity tennis teams competed at the Lubbock invitational September 16th and 17th. Max Vergara finished third overall at the tournament. As a team, the Lobos placed 10th out of 20 teams. The Levelland junior varsity played in Seminole on September 21st and placed ninth out of 15 teams. The Levelland junior varsity teams will be in Snyder on October 5th and the varsity teams will be in Sweetwater on October 7th and 8th. Pictured from left to right are: Christian Wheeler, Brenden Lawless, Max Vergara, Nathan Rendon and Gabe Gibbs (Photo Courtesy of Cristal Isaacks)
levellandnews.net
Levelland Chamber of Commerce prepares for community cleanup
Heading into October, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce is starting the month with the Community Wide Clean-Up Day. The clean up day is slated for Saturday, October 8, with volunteers meeting at the Best Western located at 204 N College Avenue. Breakfast will be provided at 8:30a.m. Volunteers will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
levellandnews.net
United Supermarkets makes large donation
United Supermarkets team members joined representatives from The Wallace Theater Thursday morning for a check presentation event under the historic Wallace Theater marquee. Levelland United Supermarket Store Director Kris Phillips and United Supermarket President Sidney Hopper opened the ceremony with a welcome to attendees and the reason behind the donation.
levellandnews.net
Maria Piedra Leal
Jan. 17, 1933 - Sept. 27, 2022. Graveside services for Maria Piedra Leal, 89, of Morton, were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at the Morton Memorial Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Vidales officiating. The reciting of the Rosary was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Ellis Funeral Home in Morton. She passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Lubbock.
levellandnews.net
Levelland Fire Department Report
The Levelland Fire Department has stayed busy throughout the month of September. Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department received reports of smoke near County Road and Georgia. Units responded to the area and determined the cause of the smoke was a controlled fire that had been called in, contained and monitored. Around 11:05 a.m. September 24, the fire department dispatched units to 3640 Foster Road In reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, the firemen found the vehicle engulfed with the department suppressing the fire. The units successfully extinguished the vehicle blaze and checked for any fire extension. The vehicle and scene were cleared. Around 10:50 a.m. September 24, the fire department received reports of a small fire in the alley at 412 Oak. Units on the scene located a small area smoldering. Water was used to extinguish the blaze and the area was deemed clear. Around 2:30 p.m. September 23, the fire department received a medical call at 3236 W Highway 114. Dispatch stated both EMS units were unavailable and requested the department to respond to the location. The fire crew contacted the family and patient, gathering information for EMS. The crew remained on scene after EMS arrived and assisted in moving the patient.
levellandnews.net
Anton loses dogfight at home, 78-27
The Anton Bulldogs came up on the short end of a dogfight in a 78-27 loss to the visiting Spur Bulldogs in UIL high school sixman football action last Friday. Anton struggled, spotting Spur 16 points in the first quarter and giving up 32 unanswered points in the second, but wouldn’t just go away. Spur finally scored enough points to invoke the 45-point rule on a fourth quarter score with 8:18 on the clock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
levellandnews.net
Commissioners Court meeting Monday
The Hockley County Commissioners Court will be meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the Hockley County Courthouse to discuss several agenda items. The court will begin the meeting reading and approving the minutes of the last regularly scheduled meeting which was held Monday, September 26. After approving the minutes, the board will move on to approving the monthly bills and claims submitted to the court that have been dated through October 3. The court will hear the monthly Public Assistance report.
Comments / 0