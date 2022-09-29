The Levelland Fire Department has stayed busy throughout the month of September. Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department received reports of smoke near County Road and Georgia. Units responded to the area and determined the cause of the smoke was a controlled fire that had been called in, contained and monitored. Around 11:05 a.m. September 24, the fire department dispatched units to 3640 Foster Road In reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, the firemen found the vehicle engulfed with the department suppressing the fire. The units successfully extinguished the vehicle blaze and checked for any fire extension. The vehicle and scene were cleared. Around 10:50 a.m. September 24, the fire department received reports of a small fire in the alley at 412 Oak. Units on the scene located a small area smoldering. Water was used to extinguish the blaze and the area was deemed clear. Around 2:30 p.m. September 23, the fire department received a medical call at 3236 W Highway 114. Dispatch stated both EMS units were unavailable and requested the department to respond to the location. The fire crew contacted the family and patient, gathering information for EMS. The crew remained on scene after EMS arrived and assisted in moving the patient.

