Amanda Becker

Wayne Faber – Citizen of the Day
Dr. Wayne Faber of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Dr. Wayne Faber, a longtime Le Mars Veterinarian, is celebrating his 94th birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Mark Wiltgen – Citizen of the Day
Mark Wiltgen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, October 3, 2022. Mark is owner of Wiltgen auto Detailing LLC and celebrated his birthday on Sunday, October 2nd. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Shirley A. Hansen
Shirley A. Hansen, 83 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
Robert C. Lubben
Robert C. Lubben, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Robert’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Shirley E. Brown
Shirley E. Brown, 89 of Kingsley passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center, Remsen, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. with family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Richard Plendl
Richard Plendl, 84, died Monday, October 3, 2022. Services: October 7 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Visitation: October 6 from 4 – 7 p.m., with Scripture service at 7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.
De Groot went from farm to F-100s
SIOUX CENTER—John De Groot isn’t one for travel, but he was grateful for the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. through Midwest Honor Flight on Saturday. At 77 years old, De Groot lives and works on the same farm 4 miles west of Sioux Center he did when he first enlisted into the Iowa Air National Guard. He served 1964-69.
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Iowa man gets 20 years for meth operation
In February 2022 Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
Sioux City East High School crowns its homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
