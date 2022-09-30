ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Reason.com

Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

FIRE Podcast on Free Speech and the Texas Social Media Law

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression recently posted a video of a podcast on which legal scholar Brad Smith (who is also chairman of the Institute for Free Speech) and I debated the recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding the constitutionality of Texas' social media law, which bars major social media platforms from engaging in most forms of content moderation.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

California's "CARE Court" Won't Help the Homeless

California may now have a new method for treating the mentally ill and getting the homeless off the streets—even if it is against their will. The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act, was signed into law last month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law creates CARE Courts, a new form of civil mental-health court designed to usher untreated, severely mentally ill individuals into medical treatment and other forms of state support.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

New York Wind Project Drops Federal Funding To Avoid Federal Permitting Headaches

Federal permitting requirements remain one of the biggest impediments to the federal government's goal of expanding America's clean energy supply. Just look at what happened last week in upstate New York, where a planned wind energy project in the middle of the Hudson River has been stalled for months due to federal permitting rules. To speed things along, the Port of Albany announced that it will forgo more than $29 million in federal funding allocated to the project. By dropping the funding, the port can now ignore the federal red tape that came with it, the Albany Times-Union reports.
ALBANY, NY
Reason.com

How Do You Challenge A Student Loan Forgiveness Rule That Does Not Exist?

To date, I have not written about President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative. Why? Because the rule doesn't actually exist! There has been no notice in the Federal Register. Rather, we are left with a series of press releases, fact sheets, and the like. Government by blog post, as I've called it, is not new. The Obama Administration would often modify regulatory regimes, such as the Affordable Care Act, through FAQs and other subregulatory guidance documents. But as best as I can recall, the Obama Administration did not deliberately avoid publishing a new rule to frustrate legal challenges. Yet it seems that the Biden Administration is doing exactly that. Indeed, the Administration appears to be making changes to the policy on the fly for the express purpose of blocking law suits.
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

Tennessee Snail Darter No Longer a Threatened Species

The snail darter, the small freshwater fish made famous by Tennessee Valley Authority v. Hill, is no longer in danger of becoming endangered and has been removed from the list of "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Department of Interior announced yesterday. The snail darter was initially...
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

"You're Nobody" and the Law: Removing Candidate's Ballotpedia Page Isn't Libelous

From Magistrate Judge Phillip Green's Report & Recommendation Tuesday in Trouten v. Ballotpedia (W.D. Mich.):. Plaintiff alleges that Ballotpedia "has withdrew the 'Bryan Trouten for United States House of Representatives Campaign' on their website." Plaintiff alleges that this action constitutes libel and/or defamation under state law. Plaintiff seeks $5,000,000.00 in damages….
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

Dolores Kopel

My mother, Dolores Kopel, passed away in August, age 91. In this post, I'd like to share some of the speeches from her Celebration of Life, which was held on September 25. The post includes excerpts from remarks by Colorado First Lady Dottie Lamm, by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, and by me. As Rep. DeGette said in a 2008 congressional tribute to Dolores and my late father Jerry (an 11-term State Representative), "They were the original 'power couple' long before dual careers were more outwardly prevalent or socially acceptable." Cong. Rec. E1229 (June 12, 2008).
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Government Subsidies Encouraged Millions To Move Into Hurricane Ian's Destructive Path

The extent of the havoc wreaked on Florida by Hurricane Ian—now downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian—is still unclear, but it is apparent that it caused major damage from which Floridians will need ample help recovering. Millions of people are reportedly without power and an untold number of homes have been destroyed after the Category 4 hurricane pummeled Florida's coast for most of yesterday.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

The AFA, FIRE, and AAUP on Idaho's Abortion-Related Speech Restrictions

The general counsel of the University of Idaho issued a guidance memo to university employees regarding the implications of the state's new abortion law for university operations. That memo told professors that they should maintain instructional neutrality in any classroom discussions relating to abortion if they wished to avoid the possibility of criminal prosecution. I wrote about the law and the memo in an earlier post. Eugene Volokh has likewise blogged about it.
IDAHO STATE
Reason.com

New Jersey Brewery Sues State Over Outrageous Restrictions

A New Jersey brewery has sued the state over an expansive set of egregious new rules it adopted in July that are intended to protect restaurants—along with bars, grocers, and liquor stores—from competition. The suit was filed last week in New Jersey state court by the nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of Death of the Fox Brewing Company, a New Jersey craft brewery.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reason.com

Laura Loomer Must Pay CAIR and CAIR Florida Nearly $125K in Attorney Fees

From Illoominate Media, Inc. v. CAIR Florida, Inc., decided today by Judges Charles Wilson, Britt Grant, and R. Lanier Anderson III:. This suit over attorney's fees and costs stems from allegations that the CAIR Foundation and CAIR Florida, Inc. (CAIR) had a hand in convincing Twitter to ban Loomer's account. CAIR removed the first amended complaint to federal court on August 22, 2019. Counsel for Loomer and her corporation (Illoominate) moved for a remand to state court the next day. In its response two weeks later alleging fraudulent joinder of CAIR Florida, Inc., CAIR filed a sworn statement from Nathan Bernard. He explained that he pranked Illoominate by fabricating evidence to convince "Loomer that CAIR Foundation was the reason Twitter banned her account." In the interim, CAIR had filed a motion to dismiss in late August.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Don't Use Immigrants as Political Pawns

I'm old enough to remember the days when Republicans welcomed the victims of communism to our shores—not just for the obvious humanitarian reasons, but for the political statement that it makes. Few things shout, "land of the free, home of the brave" more than welcoming freedom seekers who have risked life and limb to come to America.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Zoning Laws Make Child Care Unaffordable in Utah

Utahns fork over half a paycheck (or more) for child care, while child care workers struggle with low pay. And costly zoning laws are to blame. Utah has a child care shortage, with long waitlists for parents trying to get babies and toddlers into centers. According to Susan Madsen, a Utah State University leadership professor who testified to the state's Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee last year, over 150,000 children in Utah under 6 possibly need child care, but only 63,000 slots are available in formal child care programs or other state-licensed ones.
UTAH STATE
Reason.com

Brickbat: Out of Gas

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has voted to ban the sale of natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces by 2030. Regulators said the move will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

