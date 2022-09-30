ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance, NC

Local events

Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., 7-10 a.m. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserole, coffee, OJ. Donations to church ministries. Saturday, Oct. 15. Community breakfast, Fulton Methodist, 3689 NC 801 S., Advance, 7-10 a.m. Donations, portions to missions. Reunions. Saturday, Oct....
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Reginald Phillip Harry Coons

Mr. Reginald Phillip Harry Coons, 77, of Avon St., Mocksville, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1945, in Monroe County, NY, to the late George and Phyllis Collette Coons. Mr. Coons was a truck driver and mechanic for many years. He...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Woman shot to death, officers hear shots, fire back

An elderly man is in custody, charged with the murder of a 26-year-old female in a case that involved gunfire with officers from the US Marshal’s Office at a Mocksville apartment complex Monday morning. According to Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman, Quintia Miller, 26, was shot to death at Rowan...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

